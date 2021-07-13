Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Indonesia
Security officers check motorcyclists at a check point during the imposition of an emergency restriction to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
world

4 tourists ordered to leave Bali for violating virus restrictions

By FIRDIA LISNAWATI
DENPASAR, Indonesia

Indonesia on Monday ordered four foreign tourists to leave the resort island of Bali after violating health protocols as the country endures a devastating wave of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths.

A Russian who tested positive for the coronavirus upon her arrival in Bali last Thursday was recaptured that night after she escaped mandatory isolation at an appointed hotel, said Jamaruli Manihuruk, who heads the Bali regional office for the Justice and Human Rights Ministry.

She has been placed in an isolation facility in Bali’s capital, Denpasar, and will be deported as soon as she recovered from the virus, Manihuruk said.

Three others were accused of defying mask mandates in public after being found unmasked in a raid last Thursday in the Kuta tourist area to enforce health protocols and prevent more infections, he said.

The travelers from the United States, Ireland and Russia were placed in a detention room at the immigration office while waiting for their flights to their countries later Monday.

Indonesia has been hit hard by the virus, fueled by travel during the Eid holiday in May, and the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus first found in India. Overall, the Southeast Asia country has reported more than 2.5 million infections and nearly 67,000 fatalities from COVID-19.

The most recent surge prompted new lockdown measures last month, particularly on Java, Indonesia’s most populated island, and on the tourist island of Bali.

Bali has recorded more than 55,300 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 1,634 deaths.

Under the new emergency measures, authorities in Bali toughened its mask mandate to impose a fine of 1 million rupiah ($70) for foreigners who did not use masks properly and to deport those who did not wear masks. Previously, foreigners were given guidance to use masks properly, were fined for a first offense and were deported after a second offense.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

