world

5 killed when a speeding driver runs a red light and slams into them in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS

Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle in Minneapolis after a state trooper spotted him speeding, authorities say.

The driver was on Interstate 35 when the trooper first encountered him around 10 p.m. Friday, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before the trooper could initiate a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven't released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

