Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

4 wounded after man with ax attacks diners at 3 New Zealand restaurants

0 Comments
By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Four people were hospitalized in New Zealand after a man armed with an ax began attacking diners at random at three neighboring Chinese restaurants, according to police and witnesses.

Police said the man began the attack at about 9 p.m. Monday in the north Auckland suburb of Albany. They said they arrested a 24-year-old suspect at the scene and had charged him with wounding and intending to cause grievous bodily harm. Police did not immediately offer a motive for the attack.

Auckland City Hospital said Tuesday one patient from the attack remained there in a stable condition. North Shore Hospital said it had one patient with moderate injuries and a second with minor injuries, both of whom were in a stable condition, and had earlier discharged a third patient.

A diner told the New Zealand Herald newspaper he was eating dinner with a friend when the man walked in and started attacking his friend, who was seriously injured.

“I was in shock. When I realized what was happening, he tried to target me," the man, who asked not to be named, told the Herald. “I blocked his ax with my hand. He was also trying to target my head.”

The diner said the man with the ax chased them out of the restaurant and then turned around and walked into another restaurant.

The Herald posted an image of what appeared to be a wood-splitter style of ax lying on the sidewalk.

Acting Detective Inspector Timothy Williams said they weren’t seeking anybody else in the incident, meaning they believe the man acted alone. Williams said police expect to file more charges.

The suspect was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

The restaurants the man entered were Yues Dumpling Kitchen, Zhangliang Malatang and Maya Hotpot. They are among a cluster of restaurants on the street that aim to give diners low-cost options reminiscent of Chinese street food offerings.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

An Introduction to Yakitori: Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel