40 killed, more than 20 wounded in 2 New Zealand mosque shootings; 4 suspects in custody

Forty people were killed and more than 20 seriously wounded in mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch on Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
Ardern said New Zealand had been placed on its highest security threat level. She said four people in police custody held extremist views, but had not been on any police watchlists.
In the first attack, a gunman opened fire on Friday prayers at at the Al Noor mosque, killing many worshippers and forcing the city of Christchurch into lockdown.
Video footage widely circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, showed him driving to one mosque, entering it and shooting randomly at people inside.
Worshippers, possibly dead or wounded, lay huddled on the floor of the mosque, the video showed.
One man who said he was at the mosque told media the gunman was white, blond and wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest. The man burst into the mosque as worshippers were kneeling for prayers.
"He had a big gun ... he came and started shooting everyone in the mosque, everywhere," said the man, Ahmad Al-Mahmoud. He said he and others escaped by breaking through a glass door.
Radio New Zealand quoted a witness inside the mosque saying he heard shots fired and at least four people were lying on the ground and "there was blood everywhere".
Ardern condemned what she called "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence. This is one of New Zealand's darkest days.
"Many of those who would have been affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand," Ardern said. "They may even be refugees here. They have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home ... they are us. The persons who have perpetuated this violence against us ... have no place in New Zealand."
All mosques in New Zealand had been asked to shut their doors, police said. Muslims account for just over 1 percent of New Zealand's population, a 2013 census showed.
New Zealand's Police Commissioner Mike Bush said four people - three men and a woman - had been taken into custody but it was not clear if the gunman was among them or if other people were involved.
Bush also said IEDs, improvised explosive devices, were found with a vehicle they stopped.
One of the suspects is Australian, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. "I can confirm that the individual who was taken into custody I have been advised is an Australian-born citizen," he told reporters in Sydney.
"As family members with our New Zealand cousins today, we grieve, we are shocked, we are appalled, we are outraged, and we stand here and condemn absolutely the attack that occurred today by an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist."
The online video footage, which appeared to have been captured on a camera strapped to the gunman's head, showed red petrol canisters in the back of his car, along with weapons.
The online footage showed the gunman driving as music played in his vehicle. After parking, he took two guns and walked a short distance to the entrance of the mosque.
He then opened fire. Over the course of five minutes, he repeatedly shoots worshippers, leaving well over a dozen bodies in one room alone. He returned to the car during that period to change guns, and went back to the mosque to shoot anyone showing signs of life.
The video shows the gunman driving off at high speed and later firing at parked cars and a building. Police said the second mosque attacked was in the suburb of Linwood, but gave no details.
Another unconfirmed video taken by someone else appeared to show police apprehending the gunman by the side of a road.
The Bangladesh cricket team was arriving for Friday prayers when the shooting occurred but all members were safe, a team coach told Reuters. The team is in Christchurch to play New Zealand in a third cricket test starting on Saturday.
"They were on the bus, which was just pulling up to the mosque when the shooting begun,” Mario Villavarayen, strength and conditioning coach of the Bangladesh cricket team, told Reuters in a message. "They are shaken but good.”
The third cricket test was cancelled, New Zealand Cricket said later.
Violent crime is rare in New Zealand and police do not usually carry guns.
Before Friday, New Zealand's worst mass shooting was in 1990 when a gun-mad loner killed 11 men, women and children in a 24-hour rampage in the tiny seaside village of Aramoana. He was killed by police.© Thomson Reuters 2019
Toasted Heretic
RIP to the victims of this senseless hatred.
Looks like it's happened in 2 separate Mosques?
https://www.news.com.au/world/pacific/police-respond-to-shooting-inside-christchurch-mosque/news-story/db75a7aa031b8db068ca7c7e44c4728e
Chip Star
Tragic.
Toasted Heretic
Presume FB took it down pronto, denying the perp the propaganda coup he desired.
zones2surf
Shocked to see something like this in New Zealand!
I was just reading the article about student walkout in NZ in relation to climate change, and this horrific incident will completely overshadow that.
YESTERDAYTODAYTOMORROW
I'm sitting here in my office absolutely fuming. I'm in NZ and we were watching things unfold live on TV. Just had a coffee break & my colleagues were in there almost cheering this on. I am not joking. All because the victims appear to be muslim. The comments were the most ignorant things I've ever heard. I told them to 'shut it' at was met with blank stares like they couldn't understand why this is bad. Bad on so many levels. There you have it, folks. Evil. Right here in NZ.
Haaa Nemui
This is so tragic. Two mosques. At least 9 killed. Why anyone would commit such a horrendous act is beyond me. I can't believe the responses from some people either. Disgusting.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/111313238/shooting-at-christchurch-mosque
Cricky
Why? Christchurch is beautiful, hate has no place there. I'm so upset it makes no sence at all. Killing people? I'm people.
JenniSchiebel
Humanity really needs a refresher course on the whole "thou shalt not kill" thing.
May the victims' souls rest in peace.
Haaa Nemui
New reports of a third shooting and a car bomb. :(
Toasted Heretic
Or, instead of bringing any particular religion into it, people need to be educated against hatred.
RiskyMosaic
YESTERDAYTODAYTOMORROW
That's upsetting, but I can believe it. Good on you for telling your coworkers to stop.
RIP to the victims.
jcapan
Show how rare this is in New Zealand, from the Guardian:
Toasted Heretic
The manifesto for this brutal massacre is on Twitter. Pretty grim stuff, and it's all over the place: denouncing diversity, Sadiq Khan, Erdogan, praising white rebirth... all the usual messed-up madness.
Strangerland
Jesus, someone really planned this out. How sad. New Zealand will have a hard heal after this one.
Jimizo
Filth. Let’s just hope it is just one sicko. The police are naturally still leaving open the possibility of others involved.
Toasted Heretic
I hope that the media don't give the bastard too much publicity. Don't make him a hero or martyr - let's hear about the victims, instead. We can all recall the name of the Oslo/Utoya mass murderer but can anyone remember his victims names? I can't.
This is so horrible, so much hatred in this world.
Deadforgood
What an awful thing to happen. Prayers to the victims and their families.
YESTERDAYTODAYTOMORROW
@Toasted Heretic - we often disagree but not this time. Well said.
bobfor2
I read at least one shooter was Australian
Concerned Citizen
Horrible.
SimondB
Blimey, talk about being close to it. I moved to CHC a few years ago. I was on my way to CHC hospital for some business. Just before Deans Avenue the traffic built up. Drivers had to pull to the side to let two police cars through. Reached the corner. At this point only about five police cars there. The shooting took place just a few minutes before. As I drove further into the city there were police and ambulances going every which way. Obviously cancelled my hospital visit and went home. Shootings now at another mosque and also outside the hospital. Central city is under lock down which includes my wife in the middle of the CBD. This is so awful. CHC is a wonderful place and I am so sad and also angry this has happened. I hate these people. Can't believe it has happened in this city of 400,000 in a South Pacific island. Apparently the guy captured is a blonde Australian. More are possibly being sought. This is so very, very awful.
Cricky
What's not great is the violation of a space reserved for veneration. I lived in Christchurch for 20 years, walked everywhere even once in drag (party thing) I never ever felt any threat. Of all the places I've lived Christchurch is a paradise. To have this happen is astounding. I know people will recover to an extent. Someone has put a dark cloud over me and I can't forgive that.
M3M3M3
I've just had a read through most of the shooter's manifesto. Assuming it's authentic, he's an Australian who identifies himself as an 'eco-fascist' (but formerly a communist, then a libertarian). He's also a white nationalist. His main concern is that not a single majority white country is achieving replacement fertility rates. He believes that mass immigration prevents the paradigm shift that is needed for these societies to return to a stable fertility rate. He was radicalised on the internet and by his travels through Europe. The issues he lists on the front page are: worker's rights, anti-imperialism, environmentalism, responsible markets, addiction free communities, law and order, ethnic autonomy, protection of heritage and culture. He used a gun in the attack because he wants to sow division within the US on gun control which may lead to states in favour of the 2nd amendment splitting off from the US. He seems like a very troubled individual, to say the least.
BurakuminDes
Heartbreaking, sickening and shocking news. They are saying there could be 50, 60 or more dead. That figure may rise way more with possibly more terrorists on the loose. This was a meticulously planned terror attack.
Quiet New Zealand will never be the same again.
oldman_13
Senseless gun violence again.
Sh1mon M4sada
Sounds like just another nutter filled with hate and has very little self control of his emotions, and probably beat up his own family after a few beers.
Unfortunately, NZ is the perfect nest for him, high tolerance to violent crimes within law enforcement community, guns readily accessible, military training also readily accessible (plenty of under employed ex-military people around).
Educator60
Being from the US and not so young, I confess that these shooting incidents no longer shock or surprise me, regardless of where they occur. But they still do make me mad and sad and this one in lovely Christchurch has me feeling very blue. Just the other day, on the 3.11 anniversary I was wondering how the recovery from the earthquake Christchurch had just before was going.
It seems like there is not yet a lot of confirmed information. I do hope there has been an end to the active element of the incident and no more are harmed.
Silvafan
Why the downvotes?
M3M3M3's post proves my description was correct about the attacker. People don't like accurate descriptions?
The truth hurts sometimes, doesn't it?
JenniSchiebel
No particular religion was brought into it.
"Thou shalt not kill" is not particular to any one particular religion. It appears in a book that is used by multiple religious denominations and sects.
And one doesn't need to even be an adherent of any of those religions to embrace the idea that we shouldn't kill.
JJ Jetplane
Condolences. New Zealand is considered the second most peaceful country in the world with Iceland being number one. Things like this are some of the things I didn't think I would see or hear there. Islamophobia is getting out of hand and a lot of innocent and good people are suffering for something that they have absolutely nothing to do with.
Aly Rustom
agree with most of the posters here. this is beyond awful on so many levels..
Luddite
Absolutely horrific.
YuriOtani
The news just keeps getting more and more horrible. My prayers for the deceased and their families.
finally rich
World is a powder keg right now. Race/Holy wars in the West don't seem to be a far fetched paranoia anymore
Sneezy
Shameful behaviour. The world stands with New Zealand and its people today.
Viktor Cernatinskij
... Sad, sad, sad...
... How many more people have to be killed by guns to realize that the ONLY way is to have NO guns... For that to happen we need lots and lots of smart people...
Kenji Fujimori
That Australian killer is no different to the same mentality and killer of the Port Arthur Massacre, that killed Asians and a Japanese also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Port_Arthur_massacre_(Australia)
Sh1mon M4sada
@JJ J. I am guessing you have only visited NZ as a tourist (and bought the pure NZ lie), violence, weapons, gangs is very much part of the furniture in NZ. For a country of less than 4 millions, look at how many gangs there are.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gangs_in_New_Zealand
The only people who feel safe are those who can afford to live in safe neighbourhood, have security support, or are part of gangs. Law enforcement just don't care about the average Joe, which leads to violent offenders thinking they WILL get away with their crimes, and they often do (even if they are caught, charged, and convicted). Law abiding citizens take up martial arts, own guns, or just try to stayout of harms ways as much as possible until caught out like this story. Very sad, and heart wrenching, and my prayers go out to victims and their family.
I am sorry if you're a kiwi and don't like to read this, but it's the reality.
Disillusioned
He is no different to the Japanese killer that killed 30 residents of a nursing home either. Except, the Japanese killer stabbed all the old people while they were sleeping, of course.
Madden
I agree with that statement by the PM! NZ is such a peaceful and friendly country, absolutely shocking that such an incident could happen there and such violence absolutely has no place in such a lovely country. The killers should be ashamed of what they've done and I hope they face swift justice. If there is any good result to come from this is that ironically their attack will only bring people together in support of the Muslim community!