Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
The latest influx follows bloodshed in the Nigerian states of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara. The picture shows a camp for internally displaced people in Zamfara Photo: AFP
world

42,000 flee violence in northwestern Nigeria

0 Comments
By Kola Sulaimon
ABIDJAN

Over 40,000 people have fled violence in recent weeks by armed groups in northwestern Nigeria near the border with Niger, a region prone to communal clashes between herders and farmers, the U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday.

The U.N. agency said the refugees, "mainly desperate women and children", were being allowed to seek protection in Niger despite border closures as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

"Ongoing violence in parts of northwestern Nigeria forced an estimated 23,000 people to seek safety and security in Niger last month," the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement.

"Fearing and fleeing the same insecurity in the border areas, an additional 19,000 Niger nationals have become displaced inside their own country," it added.

"Those fleeing speak of extreme violence unleashed against civilians, murders, kidnappings for ransom and pillaging and looting of villages," the statement said.

Gangs of mainly Fulani herders, in frequent conflict with farmers over land and water rights, started cattle rustling and small-scale criminality decades back.

Lately, they have exploited a security vacuum to become essentially an insurgent army of thousands.

The flight to Niger takes the total number of refugees fleeing that part of Nigeria to more than 60,000 since the first influx in April last year, it said.

The latest influx follows bloodshed in the Nigerian states of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara, the agency said.

In the worst single day of violence, on April 18, bandits riding more than 100 motorbikes killed 47 people in coordinated pre-dawn raids on several farming villages in Katsina State.

The bandits were thought to be members of criminal gangs specialising in cattle theft and kidnap for ransom in the area.

Niger is also beset by jihadist violence, notably around Lake Chad, where the borders of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria converge.

The area around Diffa, a city of around 200,000 people located near the Nigerian border, has been repeatedly attacked by fighters of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram splinter group.

The Diffa region shelters more than 300,000 Nigerian refugees and internally displaced people.

Overall, Niger hosts more than half a million refugees, from Mali and Burkina Faso as well as Nigeria, according to a recent U.N. report.

Boko Haram's insurgency has claimed more than 36,000 lives since it began in northeastern Nigeria in 2009 and displaced nearly two million from their homes.

Around 4,000 people were killed in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso last year in jihadist violence, which is often intertwined with inter-community tensions, according to a U.N. estimate.

Niger, Nigeria, Benin, Cameroon and Chad, have set up a multinational joint task force aimed at rolling back jihadists in the region with the help of local self-defense units.

But Chad, considered the best fighting force in the region, said last month it would fight jihadists only within its own borders after suffering heavy troop losses.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filing Taxes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #80: Cats Spooked by Thunder But Completely Ignore Earthquake Alarms

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Get Prepared: What To Put In Your Earthquake Kit

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Echizen Ono Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

The Tale Of Genji: A Very Modern 1,000 Years Old Novel

Savvy Tokyo