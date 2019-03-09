Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Palestinian protesters have staged often-violent demonstrations along the Gaza Strip's border with Israel for almost a year Photo: AFP/File
world

42 Palestinians wounded by Israeli fire in border clashes

0 Comments
By SAID KHATIB
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories

At least 42 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli sniper fire in renewed protests along the Gaza-Israel border Friday, the enclave's health ministry said.

A statement from the ministry's spokesman said 42 people "were shot by Israeli occupation forces" during the 50th week of often-violent demonstrations.

Four medics were among those wounded, the ministry said.

An Israeli army spokesman said "approximately 8,400 demonstrators and rioters are currently gathered in a number of locations along the Gaza Strip security fence".

"They have hurled explosive devices and rocks at the security fence and soldiers, and have also ignited tyres," the spokesman said.

Troops responded according to "standard operating procedures", he added.

Protests and clashes began along the Gaza border on March 30 last year.

Demonstrators have been calling for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to their former homes now inside Israel, which Israeli officials say is akin to calling for their country's destruction.

Israel accuses Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas of using the protests as cover for infiltrations and attacks, while rights groups and Palestinians say protesters posing little threat have been shot by Israeli snipers.

At least 252 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March 2018, the majority shot during weekly border protests and others hit by tank fire or air strikes in response to violence from Gaza.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.

Israel and Hamas, which has controlled the blockaded Gaza Strip for over a decade, have fought three wars since 2008.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Work

This Website is Giving Away Copies of Successful Job Applications to College Students

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Design

Kamikoya Washi Studio

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Live

8 Types of Dating App Profiles You’ll Encounter In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Work

New Elementary School English Curriculum for 2020 Rolling Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Will ‘Voice Up Japan’ Encourage Japanese Women to Finally Speak Up About Inequality?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad