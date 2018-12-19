Newsletter Signup Register / Login
49 people smugglers arrested in Interpol-led operation

PARIS

Interpol says a police operation targeting migrant smugglers has led to the arrest of 49 people across the Americas.

According to the international police organization, the arrests took place during four days of "coordinated action" in 11 countries.

Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock said in a statement: "With another 13 investigations opened across the region, what we are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg."

Interpol said Tuesday that police in Nicaragua rescued 22 African and Haitian migrants, including children, as part of "Operation Andes," and "30 potential victims of human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation" were rescued in the Dominican Republic.

Interpol added that 31 individuals were arrested in Colombia, "uncovering nearly $2 million in financial transactions."

