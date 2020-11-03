5 dead in Vienna attack; assailant had previous conviction

Five people died, including an assailant, and 17 others were wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before a coronavirus lockdown started, Austrian authorities said Tuesday. The dead attacker was a 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual national who had a previous terror conviction.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said two men and two women have died from their injuries in the attack Monday evening. The suspected attacker was shot and killed by police.
Vienna’s hospital service said seven people were in life-threatening condition Tuesday after the attack, the Austrian news agency APA reported. In total, 17 people were being treated in hospitals, with gunshot wounds but also cuts.
Nehammer said that initial investigations indicate the suspect who was killed had sympathized with the Islamic State group.
“We experienced an attack last night by at least one Islamist terrorist,” Nehammer told reporters. He declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.
Nehammer later told APA that the dead assailant, who had roots in the Balkan nation of North Macedonia, had a previous conviction under a law that punishes membership in terrorist organizations.
Fifteen house searches have taken place and several people have been arrested, he added. The attacker, he said, "was equipped with a fake explosive vest and and an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete to carry out this repugnant attack on innocent citizens.”
Authorities were still trying to determine whether further attackers may be on the run. People in Vienna were urged to stay at home if possible on Tuesday and children did not have to go to school. Some 1,000 police officers were on duty in Vienna on Tuesday morning.
Among those wounded in the attack was a police officer, said Nehammer. The 28-year-old officer was in the hospital but was no longer in a life-threatening condition.
The shooting began shortly after 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) Monday near Vienna’s main synagogue as many people were enjoying a last night of open restaurants and bars before a month-long coronavirus lockdown, which started at midnight.
Vienna police chief Gerhard Puerstl said the attacker was killed at 8:09 p.m.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that “we are victims of a despicable terror attack in the federal capital.”
His government on Tuesday ordered three days of official mourning, with flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff until Thursday, APA reported. A minute of silence was to be held at noon Tuesday.
Unverified footage posted on social media showed a gunman walking through the streets, apparently shooting at people at random, wounding several. It was unclear whether the person seen shooting was the same individual in each video.
Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said he saw at least one person shoot at people sitting outside at bars in the street below his window near the city’s main synagogue.
“They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building,” Hofmeister said. “All these bars have tables outside. This evening is the last evening before the lockdown.”
Authorities said residents have uploaded 20,000 videos of the attack to police.
The attack drew swift condemnation and assurances of support from leaders around Europe, including from French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has experienced three Islamist attacks in recent weeks, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
“The Islamist terror is our common enemy,” Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted. “The battle against these murderers and their instigators is our common fight.”
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday night as he prepared for his final rally ahead of Election Day: “Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe.”
“These evil attacks against innocent people must stop,” Trump added. “The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists.”
Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost religious institution, condemned the “terrorist attacks” in Vienna. It called on international institutions “to stand united” against terrorism and reject violence and hatred.
Austria's military has provided 75 soldiers to guard key sites in Vienna, freeing up police to continue the investigation.
venze
Is that a new wave of terrorism? If not adequately and appropriately dealt with, such killings could spread far and wide, competing with the ongoing pandemic.
Hope that will not be the case, but nowadays anything goes..
Confusius
That is also what other sources say. Why the headline of this article is '2 dead, 15 wounded in shooting near Vienna synagogue', I don't know. The articles on the same topic by AP on other websites are mostly the same and called '2 dead, 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack, authorities say' for example.
Especially when you consider that the police even asks people not to start any rumours, accusations, speculations or unconfirmed numbers of victims, I see no reason to mention the synagogue in the headline at all. So far we only know that it was in fact closed at the time and near one of six shooting locations.
The police will also post confirmed news on their twitter account https://twitter.com/LPDWien
Lamilly
Give an unstable person a gun, this is what you get.
Jimizo
Jihadis according to the latest news. Bronze Age throwbacks with modern weaponry is scary.
Confusius
Some new information the police released on their twitter
3 deceased (2 male, 1 female)
15 severely injured persons, among them is an officer of the Vienna PD
The assault was carried out by at least one suspect who was shot and killed by officers
The assault is considered to have an islamistic motive
The suspect was armed with an assault rifle, among other handguns
The suspect was appearing to wear an explosive vest which turned out to be a dummy
The suspect's apartment has been opened by SWAT and searchedThe sighting and evaluation of the numberous video footage is happening at the moment
That is all we have so far. Apparently they are still looking for further suspects so that's why they say at least one. They also have not released what exactly the islamistic motive was or any further information on the suspect.
Kaerimashita
Uptick of allegedly Islamic linked violence in Europe. Probably related to the whole pictures of the Prophet thing. This won't be the least is my guess.
bob
over 37000 islamic terrorist attacks in 70+ countries around the world since 9/11.
When will Europe wake up?
Can they wake up?
Zaphod
venze
Not new at all, it is ongoing. Only the media ignores the jihadist incidents, preferring to harp on the flue-like virus.
P. Smith
Spoken like someone who doesn’t understand the 24-hour news cycle and ratings.
Zaphod
P. Smith
Are you claiming the media does not choose which stories to report on and which to ignore?
gakinotsukai
Please share your obvious and simple solution to that problem.
P. Smith
No, I’m asserting that you don’t understand the 24-hour news cycle. It’s this thing that dictates what is reported. When there is something “novel” such as a pandemic, that is what is reported because it is what is on people’s minds, which drives ratings and clicks that translate into profit.
You seem to be claiming that the media intentionally ignores Islamic extremist terrorism, but it doesn’t. The media is going after profit, which is driven by the novel.
I disagree with it as much as you do; however, I don’t attribute it to intentional actions by the media as you do.
I have to add that I appreciate your approach to discourse in these threads. You seem to try to stick to the issues.
Zaphod
P. Smith
Wouldn´t it be great if that was so. Where was your 24-hour-news cycle when the Biden Laptop story broke? Where was it when Bodinsky confirmed it? Did any of that even appear in your echo chamber? I could go on.
10 months in, there is nothing "novel" about this. At this point, it is just a constant dribble numbers released by various government agencies.
Zaphod
Psmith
It absolutely does. Go to any site that tracks terrorist incidents, or for that matter local media, such as those from India and South Africa, and you will how much that goes on in the word is simply ignored by our "mainstream media" because it does not fit into their narrative. Only in case of some spectacular incidents, there is a headline, and typically any ideological background is played down. Instead we will hear about a mentally disturbed individual.
Confusius
I know it's wasted time but you're trying to paint a certain picture, aren't you? You can add up all attacks from 2006 to 2019 in the whole EU and end up with 125. And those numbers include completed, failed and foiled attempts (there are far more failed and foiled attempts than completed ones). That is less than terrorist attacks by ethno-nationalist and separatist in 2017 alone (137) for example. Those groups commit more attacks considered terrorism by Europol than any other group every year so it's not just an outlier.
Why not add where exactly all those attacks happened to paint a clearer picture?
Then I guess Europol is lying as well. On their website you can actually find a document that lists any kind of attack even if it failed or was foiled. Every attack that was actually completed is listed on Wikipedia and was also widely covered by the media. But even that is not good enough for you now, is it?
Zaphod
Confusius
Where do you get those numbers from? If it is government statistics, pls check how they are compiled, i.e. what they count at all and how they define it.
Zaphod
Confusius
Further down in your comment, you mention Europol. Out of curiosity, I skimmed through their website, and right off the bat I notice: "2017 EU TERRORISM REPORT: 142 FAILED, FOILED AND COMPLETED ATTACKS". That is for one year. Where does your astonishing figure of 125 for 13 years come from, I wonder?
P. Smith
I don’t have an echo chamber, but thanks for telling me what I do have. As far as the alleged Biden laptop, it isn’t newsworthy because nobody who claims to have knowledge will provide actual evidence that it is legit. Ergo, it doesn’t get any airtime.
It is novel because people like you insist that it isn’t a big deal despite the hospitalization rate. Throw in Trump constantly downplaying and contradicting the experts and you have a lot of novelty. All of this is verifiable, unlike the Biden laptop story.
If it does, it’s because the media is chasing profit; it isn’t some sinister conspiracy as you seem to think it is.
You decline to provide cites for your claims when challenged, so why should anyone provide cites when you challenge them?
zichi
The synagogue was closed so not related.
zichi
The biggest Jihadist terrorist attack remain the 9/11.
P. Smith
Zaphod
P. Smith
It is a huge story outside your echo chamber media. And if you think it is not "legit", whatever that is supposed to mean, your media could report about it as a non-legit story. What they do instead is make it disappear like an old associate in a Stalin photo.
The same media that does not hesitate one split second to publish any anti-Trump story, no matter how speculative.
None of that makes the daily reports of some Corona infections "news" in any shape or for. The discussion about the merit of shutting down the entire economy for a relatively harmless virus is on-going and not "new".
Where is the profit in ignoring some stories while promoting others? And I did not say "sinister conspiracy".