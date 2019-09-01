5 killed, including gunman, 21 wounded in west Texas shootings

A white male in his 30s who was known to police killed four people and wounded 21 others on Saturday in a gun rampage between the west Texas cities of Midland and Odessa that started with a traffic stop and ended when he was killed by officers, authorities said.
The suspect hijacked a postal van and opened fire on police officers, motorists and shoppers on a busy Labor Day holiday weekend before being shot dead outside a multiplex cinema complex in Odessa, police said.
Authorities originally thought there were two shooters driving two vehicles, but Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke told a news conference on Saturday evening that he believed there was only one.
The gunman was heading from Midland to Odessa on Interstate 20 when he was stopped at 3:17 p.m. local time, Gerke said. He shot the police officer, took off west on I-20 and then exited at Odessa. There he drove to a Home Depot and opened fire on passersby.
"At some point the suspect stole a mail truck and ditched his car," Gerke said. He drove the mail truck back east, pursued by police, before crashing into a stationary vehicle behind the Odessa Cinergy multiplex complex, where he engaged in a gun battle with police and was shot dead, Gerke said.
Video shown by a local CBS affiliate showed the white postal van crashing into a vehicle at high speed outside the movie theater complex before the man believed to be the shooter was swarmed by police. Screaming theater goers ran from the complex.
Gerke said the suspect was known to him but declined to comment on a motive for the shootings.
The Medical Center Hospital in Odessa took in 13 victims, including one who died, the hospital's director, Russell Tippin, told reporters. Seven were in critical condition, two serious, and two were treated and released. One "pediatric patient" under the age of 2 was transferred to another facility, he said.
"Grab onto your loved ones, pray for this town, stop and give your prayers for the victims," Tippin said.
Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said hundreds of people were enjoying the holiday weekend inside the Cinergy complex when the gunman was confronted by officers who boxed in his vehicle in the parking lot before shots were exchanged.
He said the suspect used a rifle to shoot the Texas Department of Public Safety officer who had stopped his vehicle, but did not know any more details about the weapon.
Morales said three police officers - one from Midland, one from Odessa and the Department of Public Safety officer - were wounded by gunfire. At one point, Midland police barricaded the highway to stop the suspect leaving Odessa, about 20 miles (32 km) away in the Permian oil boom area of West Texas.
"It was very chaotic," Morales said by telephone. "There were rumors flying that the shooter was at shopping malls, the movie theater."
Retail stores, a shopping mall and the University of Texas Permian Basin were locked down as rumors spread of the shootings and sightings, he said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said that as two state troopers made the initial traffic stop on I-20, the suspect pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots toward their patrol vehicle, hitting of them.
The wounded trooper is in serious but stable condition, and two other wounded police officers are in stable condition at a local hospital, the department said in a statement.
At one point armed police ran through the Music City Mall in Odessa, forcing anchors for television station CBS 7, located inside, to duck off-screen as the building went into lockdown.
Saturday's shooting came after 22 people were killed at a Walmart store about 255 miles west of Midland in the city of El Paso, Texas on Aug 3.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
31 Comments
Login to comment
SimondB
Just another day in America.
CrazyJoe
Nothing to see here, folks. Keep moving. The Texas legislature just authorized open-carry pretty much everywhere, so "good guys with guns" will ensure absolute public safety no matter what.
It’s easier to buy a gun in this country then it is to buy a Sudafed.
Carcharodon
Five dead now. When I read these US shootings, I have become as numb as when about middle east bombings.
There are so many it seems the most breaking news alert from AP and the BBC are US shootings. I need an option of "turn off US shootings" in the notifications. Let the US get on with it.
jeancolmar
Anyone no in favor of strict gun control at this point is deluded.
smithinjapan
When the Dems win the White house in 2020 they can sign an executive order banning guns. Trump has given the precedent on signing executive orders to get his way, like with the unbuilt border wall, and even promising to pardon people who commit crimes to get it done fast, and so when a progressive gets into power he or she will have 100% right to ban any and all guns as a national emergency measure.
Toasted Heretic
RIP to the victims and RIP to the many, many more who will perish because of the spineless politicians afraid to tackle the issue.
Mr. Noidall
Actually, it takes a strong backbone to uphold the second amendment while all of this is happening.
bass4funk
Sad. RIP.
Haaa Nemui
Which isn't tackling the issue.
CrazyJoe
You're either pro-gun-control, or pro-mass-shooting. There is no middle ground left.
America has a gun problem, and its initials are NRA.
TheLongTermer
Yep and its that kind of polarized thinking thats causing the mass shootings and nothing gets done.
You aint going to shoot me, tell you that much
Strangerland
Me neither. But for different reasons.
bass4funk
That’s your personal opinion and my opinion is I reject that notion.
Sigh, liberals trying to attack the NRA never work, never, ever. I think we need to put more research into mental health studies or re-open mental asylums. Taking guns or trying to take on the 2nd amendment is a zero starter.
Do the hustle
“Just say no to guns!”
So so much for the logic of being able to carry guns in public for self protection. It didn’t do anything in this case (or any other mass shooting for that matter).
NCIS Reruns
"My thoughts and prayers are with the senators that voted down gun control. My thoughts: do your job. My prayer: you're voted out of office."
-- Betty White
BigYen
Obviously you can't blame Trump for all of it, but you can blame him for what he's failed to do. Since the two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, for example, he's met with Wayne LaPierre and assured him that tougher background checks before buying a weapon are "off the table".
There are no rational explanations for why tougher background checks and limiting the kind of hardware available are bad ideas.
Silvafan
The police chief just said in a press conference that the shooter was a white male in his mid-30s, suggesting that the shooter is known to police but haven’t confirmed.
Another homegrown terrorist!
TheLongTermer
there is no red pill. how many shooting in Chicago last month? Facts? so the Dem mayor has the answer?
Im not a Pub or Dem, both are lost in the sauce of keeping their jobs, but Trump is NOT the reason. The reason can be found in many of your post; you blame everything except the obvious. Its a change in society no checks or balance, no self control. I remember a song by a popular group, lets just say he moved to LA and was describing what he experienced, that was played on the radio all the time that was controversial as hell. People discussed but nobody was shooting. You play that song today, oh lawd, people go nuts. People like you try to craft human nature or steer someting, it doesnt work so you have what we see today. Probably what I post makes somebody want to shoot up some heroin. They should all come to Japan or live in China, see what tough really can be. People are laughing at us, we have become idiots.
Strangerland
I mean, Tower Seven. Sheesh.
Mr. Noidall
Sources? And also, cuck is short for cuckolds. You have no way of knowing if our wives have cheated on us. More left wing flatulence.
TheLongTermer
Yeah Im on the red pill....but its interesting that LA has declined exponentially since that song...under Dem control. Whatever pill your own, sorry, the results speak for themselves.
stormcrow
"Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."
Albert Einstein
jack o helen
Yet another shooting in America. Since so many right-wing Americans are against banning guns, why not ban bullets. They can have their guns, but take away their ammo.
Blacklabel
Dems already politicizing this. wonderful opportunity for O’Rourke to try to reset his 2020 bid again. as well as release some more public profanity to look “edgy and cool”.
ClippetyClop
Thoughts & Prayers won't stop this happening. Neither will mental institutions. What do you suggest be done to reduce the increasingly frequent slaughters?
Tokyo-Engr
What a low level of discourse here. Nothing will be solved when the people cannot set aside their political affiliation and have an honest discussion.
Statements like "your team", "your side", etc. are quite indicative of the fact that the populace has been divided by the elite to the point where we will be easily conquered.
I am not sure how many here commenting are Americans but the issue is pretty complex.
* Using the current definition of a mass shooting, the first one occurred in the U.S. in 1764 (before the constitution and nationhood).
* In 1966 a guy went on a 1 1/2 hour shooting spree at the University of Texas, Austin and killed nearly 20 people from an observation deck and shot a bunch more.
* In 1999 the Columbine shooting happened in Colorado
Since 1999 there has been an exponential increase in shootings in the U.S. My opinion is that the increase is due to declining mental health (actual physical issue) and an increased use of drugs to treat such conditions (a high percentage of younger shooters are on SSRI's or the equivalent).
Throughout the history of the above the availability of weapons has not changed but American society got sick (mentally) and no one seems to be treating the root cause. In addition to the above the political system in the U.S. has become exponentially more corrupt (on both sides - the gun issue happens to be on the so called "right). Politics have become a career (or mechanism for self enrichment) and maintaining power and the mechanism for enrichment; hence the lobbyists.
One very easy solution is to ban assault weapons (a no brainer in my opinion). This can be done by executive order but I am against the use of Executive Orders (which have been used increasingly by all administrations since 9/11).
As a start, the U.S. needs to ban assault weapons and make their possession a Felony and seriously address the mental health issue.
Banning handguns is a next logical step. This sounds good until one considers the 10's of millions of unregistered and illegal handguns existing in the U.S. How would someone deal with that? Violating the 4th Amendment?
This is a very complex issue with no easy solution in the U.S. There are obvious first steps but it will be difficult to near impossible to fix this problem without the introduction of a very severe "police state" or China like government
zichi
End the 2nd. Ban all guns. Get radical and save lives.
Life Matters!
Haaa Nemui
@Tokyo-Engr - very good post. It is a combination of issues including but not limited to mental health, and the saturation of American society with guns. Your first steps would probably be considered over-reaching but I completely agree. One thing is certain... people sticking their fingers in their ears is not going to help.
ulysses
My condolences to the innocents who died or were injured because the coward in White House doesn’t want to lose his regressive supporters.
SuperLib
Well, the obvious solution is to ban guns. No more debates if there are no more shooters.
But for some people mass shootings are acceptable collateral damage for their gun ownership, so we have them.
Next one will be coming up soon. See ya then.
zichi
So let's have hundreds of thousands of, how do you like to call them? "mental asylums" but lets commit all those gun owners who are unwilling to have gun restrictions for the sake of the lives of others.