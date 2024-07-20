 Japan Today
5 people, including 4 children, killed in Alabama shooting

3 Comments
By KIM CHANDLER
ALABAMA

An Alabama man is accused of killing his wife along with four children, between the ages of 2 and 9, in a Thursday night shooting that shocked the rural central community where they lived.

Brandon Allan Kendrick II, 32, was arrested on five counts of capital murder for the death of his wife, Kelse Kendrick, and four children in Bibb County, court records show. The victims were all shot in the head with a handgun, according to a document filed with the arrest warrant.

Sheriff Jody Wade said that Brandon Kendrick was the father of two of the children, and the other two were relatives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2-year-old, two 6-year-olds and a 9-year-old were killed in the shooting.

“It’s absolutely horrible. It’s unimaginable what the family is going through, what the friends of the family are experiencing, what the community is feeling right now,” Wade said “It was just a horrific scene that even seasoned officers told me it is the worst thing they’ve ever seen.

Law enforcement officers responded after someone in the home called emergency officials to say that a child had been shot. “As officers are going, they are saying there are more children that have been shot,” Wade said.

Wade said that Brandon Kendrick did not say anything about a possible motive when he was arrested. He was taken into custody at the home without a struggle. Court records did not show whether he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

The shooting occurred in a rural area of the county near West Blocton which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Birmingham.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

Why oh why do so many Americans have this bizarre gun fetish? Look at all the deaths caused by them, a gun even almost killed Mr Trump the other day, defies belief.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

More Red State violence - it's endemic...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Tragic. Condolences to family, friends and community.

Obviously, the attempted assassination of Trump has dominated the news but, according to the Gun Violence Archive, there were two other mass shootings that day and there have been seven since. What a sad state of affairs.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

