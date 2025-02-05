 Japan Today
Ohio Shooting
This image taken from video provided by WSYX shows police responding to an active shooter early Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in New Albany, Ohio. (WSYX via AP)
world

1 person dead and 5 wounded in shooting at Ohio cosmetics warehouse

NEW ALBANY, Ohio

One person has died and five others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio, officials said.

The victims have been transported to hospitals and the suspect is no longer believed to be at the building, said Josh Poland, a spokesperson for the city of New Albany.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones described the shooting just before 11 p.m. as a “targeted type of attack” and said officials don't believe the suspect poses a general threat to the public.

“We have a person of interest and we’re looking to locate them and bring them into custody," he said during a press conference. A firearm was found at the scene.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. Police did not immediately provide a motive for the shooting or the conditions of those wounded.

About 150 people were evacuated to a neighboring building, according to Jones.

