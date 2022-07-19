Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

5 shot, hurt in Washington state Walmart

0 Comments
MOUNT VERNON, Wash

A customer and an employee of a Walmart were shot and injured along with three young men who authorities said were involved in an altercation inside the store Sunday, police said.

The Seattle Times reported police received calls about shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men who were already in the store, police said.

Injured in the shooting were a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and the three 19-year-old men allegedly involved in the altercation, police said. Authorities did not announce any arrests and did not know the conditions of the victims.

Three victims were taken to a hospital by emergency workers and two arrived in private vehicles, police said.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made, according to Mount Vernon police. Police said there was no sign the men entered the store to create an “active threat event.”

Maybelline Gonzalez, of Sedro-Woolley, told the newspaper she was at self-checkout when she heard two gunshots.

At first, Gonzalez, 26, thought it was the sound of something falling off a shelf as employees were restocking. Gonzalez was near the entrance and said she was able to leave the store.

Mount Vernon is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Seattle.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo