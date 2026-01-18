 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Austria-Avalanche-Deaths
In this photo provided by the Bergrettung Pongau (Mountain Rescue Pongau), rescuers search for people after an avalanche in the Salzburg Pongau region of western Austria, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Bergrettung Pongau via AP)
world

5 skiers killed in pair of avalanches in Austria

0 Comments
VIENNA

Five skiers have been killed in a pair of avalanches in the Salzburg Pongau region of western Austria on Saturday, authorities said.

Four skiers were killed by a snow slide in the Gastein Valley, south of of the city of Salzburg, that swept away seven people. Two were injured — one seriously — and a third escaped unharmed, the APA news agency reported.

“This tragedy painfully demonstrates how serious the current avalanche situation is,” said Gerhard Kremser, district head of the Pongau mountain rescue service, noting the “clear and repeated warnings" about the avalanche risk.

Four rescue helicopters, mountain rescue and Red Cross dog teams, and a crisis intervention team were rushed to the scene.

About 90 minutes earlier, a female skier died after being buried under an avalanche in the nearby Bad Hofgastein area, at an altitude of about 2,200 meters (7,200 feet), APA said.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog