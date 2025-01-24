5 treated after stabbing in south London; man arrested

Five people have been treated following a stabbing Thursday morning in south London, according to London’s Ambulance Service.

London’s Metropolitan Police said that a man was arrested following the stabbing in Croydon, which British media reports said happened near an Asda supermarket. Authorities didn’t provide a motive for the stabbing, and it wasn’t immediately clear if the man who was arrested was among the five injured.

The ambulance service said that one person was taken to a major trauma center in London and four other people were hospitalized.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Tactical Response Unit and London’s Air Ambulance,” the service said.

London's Metropolitan Police said that “officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service to treat five injured people who were taken to hospital," adding that "their injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.”

The violence came on the same day that a teenager faced sentencing for fatally stabbing three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed summer dance class in the northwestern English town of Southport.

