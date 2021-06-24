5 years after Brexit vote, divided UK still feels shockwaves

Five years ago Wednesday, Britons voted in a referendum that was meant to bring certainty to the UK’s unsettled relationship with its European neighbors.
Fat chance.
Voters’ decision on June 23, 2016 was narrow but clear: By 52% to 48%, they chose to leave the European Union. It took over four years to actually make the break and the former partners are still bickering, like many divorced couples, over money and trust.
And five years after a fractious referendum campaign that sparked family arguments and neighborhood disputes, Britain is still as split over Europe as ever.
“Britain is still significantly divided over the merits of Brexit,” said polling expert John Curtice of the University of Strathclyde. He says voters are split almost exactly 50-50 between “remain” and “leave” supporters, and relatively few have changed their minds since 2016.
“Over four in five people still say that they would vote exactly in the same way as they did five years ago,” Curtice said.
The country is also split on whether Brexit has been a success. In 2016, Brexit campaigners claimed leaving the EU would not only restore British sovereignty, but save the country money. Notoriously, campaigners emblazoned a double-decker bus with the claim that Brexit would give the UK an extra 350 million pounds ($486 million) a week to spend on its beloved national health service. The UK’s net contribution to the EU was actually about half that much.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government insists that Brexit is bringing new economic opportunities. Britain recently signed its first full post-Brexit trade deal, with Australia, and has applied to join a trade partnership of Pacific-rim countries.
But Britain’s trade with the EU, which before Brexit accounted for about half of all imports and exports, plummeted by 20% after the UK made a full economic break at the end of 2020, although the disruption from the coronavirus pandemic makes it hard to tell how much of that impact is from Brexit.
Jonathan Portes, professor of economics at King’s College London, said Brexit will be “a significant but not catastrophic” drag on UK economic growth for many years.
“Not a blowout, but a slow puncture,” he said.
The referendum ended the career of then-Prime Minister David Cameron, who had championed staying in the EU and quit soon after. His successor, Theresa May, tried and failed to strike a divorce deal that both the EU and Britain’s Parliament would accept and resigned in 2019.
The two most prominent Brexit champions have had mixed fortunes. Former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage arguably did more than anyone to make Brexit happen, but never won a seat in Parliament despite repeated attempts. He founded, and then left, the Brexit Party, and remained in the public eye as Britain’s most vocal supporter of Donald Trump. He is currently out of frontline politics.
Johnson, who led the official “Vote Leave” campaign, became prime minister in 2019 by promising to “get Brexit done” after years of wrangling. He succeeded in leading Britain out of the EU -- and straight into another crisis, the coronavirus pandemic.
He leads a nation divided over more than just Brexit. Far from bringing the UK together, Brexit has frayed the bonds between the different parts of the United Kingdom.
It has increased support for independence in Scotland, which voted in 2016 to remain in the EU but had to leave the bloc when the rest of the UK did. It also has destabilized Northern Ireland, which borders EU member Ireland, by imposing new trade barriers between it and the rest of the UK that have angered Northern Ireland's pro-British unionist community.
As for the divorced couple itself, Britain and the EU are squabbling, with Britain urging the bloc to show flexibility and the EU threatening legal action unless the UK sticks to the Brexit agreement.
British Brexit minister David Frost, who led negotiations for the UK side, said Tuesday that many Brexit supporters like him were surprised at how rocky the relationship had become.
"It's not something that we want," he said. "The sooner we can move beyond the settling-down process the better."
Kentarogaijin
Silly Brits.. The old and obese Europe is now more divided than ever It is no longer even the shadow of the historic colonialist invaders and opens the way to the Great Mother China as the new future economic superpower.. Asians will rule the world !!..
englisc aspyrgend
What biased reporting, not worth reading.
Jsapc
England leaving Europe was an even dumber mistake than America electing Trump, since in the end Trump only lasted 4 years, and this is stupidly permanent. Can any leaver tell us where the promised 350 million extra £ per week are now?
P. Smith
Japan was also a colonist invader that is a shadow of its former self.
By Asians, you clearly mean Chinese people given Japan’s stagnant economy and refusal to reform and innovate.
Hiro
I don't get why they had to leave the EU. Who use the currency pound anyway. The EU was suppose to be united in everything. From trade to outside threats. Allowing to travel freely within these countries. But instead the UK shot itself into the foot just to make themselves feel special. And all the deals they now make with other nation is basically not gonna be much different than from the EU. For example Japan cannot give them a better deal than what we already have given the EU. Otherwise it will just cause conflicts.
2020hindsights
How can it be both narrow and clear. That doesn't make sense. If it is narrow, it isn't clear. Such a wide ranging change should have had a higher bar to be enacted. Something like a 60% threshold.
As it is, the Brits have voted for less freedoms and less financial opportunities. A colossal mistake.
GdTokyo
A really dumb idea. When the top google search the day after the referendum is “What is Brexit?”, you’ve made a bad decision.
Desert Tortoise
Two words; English racism. A large minority of Brits resented the Poles, Lithuanians and other former Warsaw Pact citizens in their midst who were viewed as competing with Brits for work and services. Added to that was the arrival of refugees from the Iraq, Syrian and Daesh wars. Too many "wogs" for the comfort of many Brits but under EU rules the UK could not stop citizens of other EU nations from settling there nor could they do much to prevent nations on the southern border of the EU letting refugees in who were then free to travel anywhere within the EU.
factchecker
The first nation on earth to impose sanctions in itself.
But you read it anyway
englisc aspyrgend
Desert Tortoise, what utter ignorant rubbish, you patently do not like the British for some reason and never miss a chance to spew your uninformed, ignorant bile. You obviously know nothing of the country, the people or the reasons for a democratic people to chose to leave the EU.
zichi
The Sun is Britain's worse daily gutter newspaper which often prints lies like about Liverpool fans. Even though the paper apologised it's basically banned in Liverpool.
Other than that I don't know what the post is really about.
Alan Harrison
5 years after Brexit vote, divided UK still feels shockwaves
I wouldn't say that the UK is divided, and the shock waves are now little ripples. In 5 years we all move on
Mickelicious
You could fill an encyclopaedia on this topic alone.
zichi
Desert Tortoise
In a single word, rubbish. You never seem to miss a chance to mock us Brits. The UK has been one of the most multi-nationality for many decades. Your use of the word wogs is disgraceful and a word not used for many decades. Equivalent to using the "n" word in America.
u_s__reamer
British Brexit minister David Frost, who led negotiations for the UK side, said Tuesday that many Brexit supporters like him were surprised at how rocky the relationship had become.
Fools rush in... and the empty promises of "getting oven-ready Brexit done" have melted away like Frosty the Snowman in the sunshine. "Taking back control" was another promise, only half-kept since the Tories meant that one for themselves (wink, wink), and even that will in the end prove illusory after the unwoke Brexit-drunk revellers sober up from their Union Jack-waving hangover as the EU make the island economy scream and the Scots get ready to bail. Dumping the corrupt Tory stranglehold on political influence, dismantling the dysfunctional class system and de-Brexiting are the only ways to get out the fine mess the duped electorate voted for.
Mickelicious
Has been, Zichi, and I so wish it could continue. After the Brexit vote a long-term resident Japanese friend got dog's abuse. Multiculturalism doesn't always translate into tolerance, either. Priti Patel embodies this paradox.
Not yet, no. Boris is determined to keep it together, while at the same time weakening powers devolved to the assemblies in Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh. These latter moves - while ensuring Johnson's legacy - make the role a poisoned chalice for his successor.
Let's not forget, either, that Holyrood now has a pro-independence majority, and that unionism is in a minority in Belfast City Council, the Stormont assembly, and in Westminster (3/4 of Belfast's MPs are pro-United Ireland, for example).
In short, Brexit has catalysed the collapse of the United Kingdom by amplifying the democratic deficit in a Westminster where English MPs have a supermajority, and rarely hang around for (scheduled) Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales questions in the House of Commons.
You could fill an encyclopaedia with 'The UK has been,' too.
Fighto!
Being legitimately worried about dropping salaries due to unlimited, cheap foreign competition in the workforce - and living standards therefore dropping - is NOT racism.
Not everything one disagrees with is "racism", you know. Enough already.
Tristis Quepe
We haven’t heard much from Jacob “I can’t understand what this pleb is saying” Rees-Mogg recently, despite the fact that he was firmly in the “leave” camp (although whether that was simply for political points or not we will never know). Then again he’s hardly worrying where his next Rolls Royce is coming from…
Mickelicious
Britain has minimum wage legislation considerably more generous that Japan, ファイト。
England's neglected areas that voted for Brexit were the ones devastated by (previous Conservative PM) David Cameron's austerity, which slashed welfare benefits (which UK taxpayers had all contributed to) at the same time as reducing the incoming tax rate for highest earners, and bailing out the bankers.
THIS is what radicalised them. The vulture capitalists, silver spoon strategists and egotistical opportunists (BoJo literally flipped a coin to decide if he was pro- or anti-EU) deftly deflected the rust belt's ire against an EU which was more morally and financially engaged in levelling the playing field - through infrastructure and other investments in those poorer regions - than London ever was.
Attilathehungry
I can understand how the British people became ever more leery of over-reaching control emenating from the Continent. The original EEC was acceptable as a proto-free trade zone. But the political and social ambitions of the EU were at odds with those goals. Plus the extra layer of bureaucracy to pay for, smothering innovation and progress.
The vote to leave was a true peoples' revolution. Virtually the entire politcal, elite, chattering class wanted to remain, and they were stymied by the will of the people.
Mickelicious
*incoming → income tax rate
JeffLee
The economic impact from Covid 19 is the spanner in the works. We can't gauge the Brexit effects until the Uk and the world move on to their new normal.
Suffice to say that the remainers' main warnings of a capital outflow, undermining of the NHS and more severe budget austerity haven't happened, even when COVID should have heightened the chance of bad things happening.
zichi
Brexit and Covid are seriously intertwined and the rise of racism against Asians I think is more about the covid being pushed by international trouble makers like Trump.
A couple of years down the road we might see. Serious unrest happening in Northern Ireland.
Jsapc
So can you tell us where the promised 350 million extra £ per week are now?
Mickelicious
Evidence?
Tory backbenchers will be baying for book-balancing blood soon enough. Don't be surprised that Austerity 2.0 hits the neglected English rust belt just when they expect their Brexit dividend.
As ever in this world, fail to plan; plan to fail.
YuriOtani
Soon the most mighty British Empire will be reduced to England. A poor European country still living in their now vanished glory.
Wakarimasen
Drivel. The effects of Brexit are yet to be seen. Likely there will be pros and cons. Although must say that EU hasn’t covered itself in glory over the past couple of years.
kohakuebisu
This is a very controversial topic, but I think the article is fair. I often comment on headlines being inappropriate or sensationalist, but this one is fine. Whether you like Britain's current political direction or not, the country is increasingly divided and Brexit is still throwing up front page news every week, something an international audience could rightly think of as "shockwaves".
If the UK continues to skirt around the Northern Ireland Protocol, co-written and signed by PM Johnson and David Frost themselves, these shockwaves will continue and are likely get worse.
Jsapc
A lot have already been seen:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economic_effects_of_Brexit
Ascissor
I love The Sun's picture. It accurately predicts the apocalyptic fireball of Brexit spreading across Britain.
Or does it represent the sunrise of hope dawning over a soon-to-be independent Scotland?
Richard Ogle
Britain is a sovereign nation and has every right to control its own border, economy, and laws. The vote was a slim majority such as many elections and is final. Time will tell if this was good or bad. If it was good, other EU nations will be jealous and the EU could continually break apart. If it was bad, the UK will be alienated on the world stage.
expat
One is tempted to say that the people of England knew what they were signing up for - but they were lied to from the start by the Tories, and they fell for it. Now that they realize that Britain needs the EU far more than the EU needs the UK, they are up the Thames without a paddle.
itsonlyrocknroll
On the 22 June 2016 after a referendum the people of the UK voted to leave the European Union.
That fact is not in dispute.
However over the period of time up to the present day, both the French and German Governments have put every possible negative spin, lobbying intensely to leverage the protocol on Northern Ireland/Ireland to harangue the UK government to submitting to there will.
The danger now the entire agreement could unravel.
The consequence to GFA are obvious.
I understand the EU commission is to agree to a 3 month extension (September) to a grace period that would allow the continued export of unfrozen meats to Northern Ireland from Britain.
If the French Government were to “veto” this proposal, then on or after the 30th June the UK Government could trigger Article 16
Quote: Article 16 of the protocol is a safeguard clause within the Northern Ireland Protocol that allows either party to take unilateral measures if applying the protocol "leads to serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist".
The EU- UK withdrawal agreement
https://ec.europa.eu/info/relations-united-kingdom/eu-uk-withdrawal-agreement_en
This action could plunge both the UK, and EU 26 member states in to damaging trade war.
This is one of the reason I find treaty bound unions, to be detrimental to the people, to the democratic mandate given to national governments to hold politicians directly responsible to there citizens.
Since UK departure, the Governments of France and Germany, have been pushing their political/economic agenda, in the Council of the European Union. Clearly the EU is not a union of equals.
It is difficult to assess the full financial impact of UK withdrawal from EU during this pandemic.
However it would be foolish, irresponsible to suggest there has not been consequences.
I know for a fact the financial sector has experienced disruption.
venze
Too bad, the Brexit shockwaves and undesirable negative impacts on Britain will continue for many more years.
Just look at the worsening strained relationship between England and France. Moreover, Scotland continues to mull for independence..
Paul
That was the stupidest choice, but not surprising when you take into consideration the nationalism and the feeling of superiority that the 52% of British have towards any nation. I see a lot of similarities to Japan! I remember when my wife and I went to Canary Islands for a holiday (I am British and wife is Japanese). We were standing in a queue in a shop and there was a British middle aged couple behind us and I herd the woman say "The Jap*s are here". At that point, I turned around and gave her a mouthful, which can't be repeated here, they left the shop...
itsonlyrocknroll
The debate to be had, is about federalism, UK people made a conscious decision to leave long before the Boris Bus came lurching round the bend offering pots of gold at the end of some imagery rainbow.
Many of Europe leading figures pushed for an Intergovernmentalist approach.
Tony Blair for one.
However, 2001 the Schröder plan, blew/kicked that notion into the long grass.
European Socialists divided over Schröder plans...
https://www.euractiv.com/section/eu-priorities-2020/news/european-socialists-divided-over-schroder-plans/
It is a mute point arguing about, the wishes of Scotland, Wales, England, and Northern Ireland, none are member states of the EU, the UK is.
The referendum was a democratic choice, the remain campaign was an utter disgrace.
A total failure, from start to finish.
The point in question is the people had made up there minds, rightly or wrongly, even before the relevant campaigns began. The rest is now history.
Sheikh Yerboaby
The UK is dead........the union is in pieces. 1 way or another we will be going our separate ways...Scotland back to it's European brothers, N.Ireland back to it's full-island people........only poor Wales will be saddled with the racist state of England.
Mickelicious
Hello?
Express sister
Brexit was idiotic and Desert Tortoise is correct as to why it happened.
itsonlyrocknroll
Well I am fully supportive of Scottish political Independence.
I would not for one minute give credence to Scotland joining the EU.
One point is why on earth would a country leave one Union to then join another that is treaty based.
That is just plain illogical.
Their is also a barrow load of economic, monetary and fiscal hurdles to jump over.
The main problem is Sturgeon, a po-faced nationalist. Her barely concealed. one could call hatred, loathing of the the English, has burn all political bridges.
Scottish Secretary comments on Scotland's January GDP Estimates
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-comments-on-scotlands-january-gdp-estimates
Look in all honestly where would the Scottish Government find £14 billion?
The EU would not consider for a moment, a proposal of membership under such circumstances
itsonlyrocknroll
Fair enough Mickelicious, was, I sometimes wonder if we ever really did leave, just a drifting paddle boat that sooner or later will have it number called out through a loudhailer to come back in.
Commodore Perry
After 2 decades of irrational leadership the Brits made a correct tough decision. Good timing to get out of the EU. Now is the time to buckle down and get strict on immigration. BOJO needs to implement more Trump-like policies, and stay the course. And give Ireland back to the Irish.
itsonlyrocknroll
If Ireland was to exit the EU, and have a completely quota, tariff free, a true open trade agreement with UK, seriously open markets fully, share and share alike, the GFA could actually be enhanced beyond all recognition.
There will be a downside.....
Benefits of Ireland's EU Membership.....
https://www.dfa.ie/brexit/getting-ireland-brexit-ready/brexit-and-you/benefits-of-irelands-eu-membership/
However these number are are clear identifiable, but there is political statistical cheery picking.
UK could provide medium term/long term financial assistance. They have willingly in the past.
UK Ireland could be forge a formidable partnership. Why should the EU be the only option?
We could still all be friends.
JeffLee
@Mickelious
NHS funding has grown to 159 billion pounds in the 2021 budget, compared to 137 billion since 2016, the year of the Brexit vote. And that doesnt inlude COVID funding, pushing up the number to nearly 180 bil.
So much for the remoaner fear-mongering argument of the NHS being “gutted.”
Significant capital outflows didn’t happen. Plain and simple. How’s that for “evidence”?
Public spending is in fact growing, check the numbers yourself, and Johnson vowed last year no return to austerity, which is being matched by um, reality, which is not your camp's strong suit.
So I have to provide evidence while you make ideal speculation. Yeah, that's a strong argument you have there..
More idle speculation -- and remoaner fear-mongering. I think we've all had enough of that.
Commodore Perry
Express sisterToday 01:14 pm JST
Next will come the claim the voting was fixed.
zichiToday 09:32 am JST
Can anyone decipher the meaning of this?
itsonlyrocknroll
We could be here until to the Christmas we decide to rejoin, before separating the pandemic financials from UK decision to leave the EU.
The Asian dimension is a interest point.
Many blame the People of China for what is presented as the Government of China refusal to fully cooperate, and ultimately take responsibility for a global pandemic that cost millions of lives.
Blame, sometimes is a reaction to lowliest common denominator.
Blame the people before the government.
Jimizo
Thankfully Brexit didn’t descend into delirious morons soiling themselves in public with baseless claims of large scale fraud.
The racism point can’t be ignored, but it’s nowhere near the whole story. The pro-Brexit side had the racist votes in the bag, but there were people who voted out for valid reasons. The most eloquent opponent of closer European integration was the late, great leftie Tony Benn - as far from a racist as you’d find in British politics. His argument was based on democratic foundations unlike the rabble-rousing trash and lies of the likes of Farage and Johnson.
itsonlyrocknroll
I dug this up from 1975....
Tony Benn – Britain must Leave the EU to restore Democracy....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hA8xnBpstaM&t=11s
Tony Benn, a true, genuine socialist, read the Benn diaries,
Letters to my Grandchildren: Lessons for the Future
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/8423800-letters-to-my-grandchildren
Commodore Perry
Thankfully Brexit didn’t descend into delirious morons soiling themselves in public with baseless claims of large scale fraud.
No voting fraud in the UK.
https://www.conservativehome.com/thetorydiary/2019/06/if-the-tories-are-serious-about-electoral-fraud-theyll-take-action-on-postal-votes.html
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/vote-riggers-role-casts-doubt-over-labour-win-in-peterborough-bcpmdm8zj
Express sister
To clarify, do you think voter fraud in the UK is or is not a problem?
Jimizo
We can all see the glaring omission of ‘large scale’. Very poor effort. Did you actually read the articles you linked to? Also, can you print to where I wrote there was no voting fraud in the UK?
I posted:
Thankfully Brexit didn’t descend into delirious morons soiling themselves in public with baseless claims of large scale fraud.
Better to address what I posted.
Jimizo
It is hard to tell.
Can anyone decipher what the poster is trying to say?
zichi
PM Johnson very clearly stated in his election campaign, the 300 million pounds per week saved by leaving the EU would go toward the NHS and improving it.
Brexit caused business losses for many firms and some even shut up shop. The economy took a hit and the corona happened which has caused a mega-hit on the economy. The lockdowns have caused economic hardships for many.
The greatest health and economic crisis since the end of the war. PM Johnson didn't handle the pandemic crisis properly enough in the beginning. Failed to shut down the borders and put the entire country in lockdown for a month.
Johnson has handled the vaccinations better.
The EU handled the pandemic very badly in the first period, leaving Italy alone and without support to deal with the crisis.
Pukey2
Gambare Nippon:
Many farmers are now struggling to find enough people to work on the farms. Locals won't do that sort of work. The result: either more expensive fruit or no fruit at all.
And the NHS still isn't getting its weekly extra 350 million pounds.
Commodore Perry
Express sisterToday 03:53 pm JST
How about your thoughts?
JimizoToday 03:55 pm JST
Why
albaleo
Where do you get that from? In her own words:
"There's not an anti-English bone in my body, I don't have an anti-English fibre in my being. I come from partly English stock, my grandmother was English and I lead a party that is full of English people."
itsonlyrocknroll
zichi,
Parades and Marches - Chronology 1: Key Dates in the Parading Calendar.............
https://cain.ulster.ac.uk/issues/parade/chpa1.htm
This is sectarian nightmare unfolding.....
Chilled meats and sausages could spark hell on earth.
The opinion is Article 16. and deal with the consequences.
itsonlyrocknroll
albaleo, I honestly don't believe for a moment Nicola Sturgeon would admit to such an admission.
It would be penning her own political suicide note.
Which I am sure you are already aware off.
Nicola Sturgeon nationalism is upfront. And toxic
This is not in any means patriotism.
it is politically case hardened, there is little or nothing that can deflect from this.
The manner in which Nicola Sturgeon dishonesty threw Alex Salmond under a truck is proof.
That little or nothing Nicola Sturgeon says, can be taken at face value period.
To quote....
However, a separate inquiry by MSPs has described the government's actions as "deeply flawed", and questioned some of Ms Sturgeon's evidence.
Would Nicola Sturgeon insistence that "here's not an anti-English bone in my body" be questionable?
As sure as night follows day