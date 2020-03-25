Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

50 Nigerian soldiers killed in deadly Boko Haram ambush

1 Comment
By HARUNA UMAR
MAIDGURI, Nigeria

Boko Haram extremists killed at least 50 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush near Goneri village in northern Yobe state, according to military officials.

The attack, one of the deadliest against troops recently, came as the military tried to launch an offensive against the militants that began over the weekend, according to a military official with knowledge of the operation. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press about the matter.

The troops were able to fight back and escape from the ambush on Saturday, he said. They were at a place called the Gorge and when they advanced they were attacked from the rear.

Boko Haram militants inflicted heavy casualties by firing on the vehicles with rocket-propelled grenades and guns, he said. Those who survived are being treated at hospitals in Damaturu and Maiduguri.

A senior army officer also confirmed the attack, saying he lost a friend and calling it a huge setback for Nigeria’s army.

The military did not respond immediately to requests for confirmation of the attack and death toll.

Boko Haram has killed tens of thousands in its 10-year insurgency in northern Nigeria.

There was an article on JT the other day about whether Covid-19 would worsen or ameliorate all the nasty little wars currently happening around the globe.

You don’t usually wish any harm on anyone, but I can’t say it would be a tragedy if a highly localised and virulent outbreak of Covid-19 wiped Boko Haram off the Earth.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

