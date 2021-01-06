53 Hong Kong pro-democracy figures arrested

Hong Kong police arrested 53 former lawmakers and pro-democracy activists Wednesday for allegedly violating the new national security law by participating in unofficial election primaries for the territory's legislature last year.
The mass arrests, including of former lawmakers, were the largest move against Hong Kong’s democracy movement since the law was imposed by Beijing last June to quell dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.
“The operation today targets the active elements who are suspected to be involved in the crime of overthrowing, or interfering (and) seriously destroy the Hong Kong government’s legal execution of duties,” said John Lee, Hong Kong’s security minister, in a news conference.
He said those arrested were suspected of trying to paralyze the government, via their plans to gain a majority of the seats in the legislature to create a situation in which the chief executive had to resign and the government would stop functioning.
In a video released by former lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting on his Facebook page, police turned up at his house and told him he was “suspected of violating the national security law, subverting state power.” Police told those recording the video to stop or risk arrest.
The election that would have followed the unofficial primaries was postponed by a year by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who cited the public health risks during the coronavirus pandemic. Resignations and disqualifications of pro-democracy lawmakers have left the legislature largely a pro-Beijing body.
Lee said the police would not target those who had voted in the unofficial primaries, which were held in July last year and attracted more than 600,000 voters even though pro-Beijing lawmakers and politicians had warned the event could breach the security law.
All of the pro-democracy candidates in the unofficial primaries were arrested, according to tallies of the arrests being reported by the South China Morning Post, online platform Now News and political groups.
At least seven members of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party — the city’s largest opposition party — were arrested, including former party chairman Wu Chi-wai. Former lawmakers Lam, Helena Wong and James To were also arrested, according to a post on the party’s Facebook page.
Benny Tai, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and a former law professor, was also arrested, reports said. Tai was one of the main organizers of the primaries.
The home of Joshua Wong, a prominent pro-democracy activist who is serving a 13 1/2-month prison sentence for organizing and participating in an unauthorized protest last year, was also raided, according to a tweet posted from Wong's account.
Police also went to the headquarters of Stand News, a prominent pro-democracy online news site in Hong Kong, with a court order to hand over documents to assist in an investigation related to the national security law, according to a livestreamed video by Stand News. No arrests were made.
Lee also pointed to a “10 steps to mutual destruction” plan among those arrested, which included taking control of the legislature, mobilizing protests to paralyze society and calling for international sanctions.
“The plot is to create such mutual destruction that if successful ... will result in serious damage to society as a whole,” said Lee. “That is why police action today is necessary.”
In recent months, Hong Kong has already jailed several pro-democracy activists including Wong and Agnes Chow for their involvement in antigovernment protests, and others have been charged under the national security law including media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai.
The security law criminalizes acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers to intervene in the city’s affairs. Serious offenders could face up a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had said at the time of the unofficial primaries last year that if their aim was resisting every policy initiative by the Hong Kong government, the election may fall under subverting state power, an offence under the national security law.
Beijing had also called the primaries illegal and a “serious provocation” of Hong Kong’s electoral system.
Following the handover of Hong Kong to China by the British in 1997, the semi-autonomous Chinese city has operated on a “one country, two systems” framework that affords it freedoms not found on the mainland. In recent years, Beijing has asserted more control over the city, drawing criticism that it was breaking its promise of Hong Kong maintaining separate civil rights and political systems for 50 years from the handover.
The sweeping arrests drew condemnation from Anthony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State nominee for the upcoming Biden administration, who said on Twitter that it was an “assault on those bravely advocating for universal rights."
“The Biden-Harris administration will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing’s crackdown on democracy,” Blinken wrote in his tweet.
Human Rights Watch said the arrests suggest Beijing has failed to learn that repression generates resistance. HRW senior China researcher Maya Wang said in a statement that "millions of Hong Kong people will persist in their struggle for their right to vote and run for office in a democratically elected government.”
In further remarks to The Associated Press, Wang said it wasn’t clear what provisions of the law were being cited to justify the arrests, but that local authorities seem less concerned with legal substance.
“The very nature of the national security law is as a draconian blanket law allowing the government to arrest and potentially imprison people for long terms for exercising their constitutionally protected rights,” Wang said.
“The veneer of rule of law is also applied in mainland China stripped of any meaning. Hong Kong is looking more like mainland China but where one ends and the other begins is hard to discern,” she said.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
15 Comments
Login to comment
Sh1mon M4sada
This proves the CCP is the centre of evil. But worse demonstrates that the UK is weak, and getting weaker. The way this is going, there won't be much respect for British institutions left by the time China is done bending the UK over. So sad...
sf2k
Get out of Hong Kong,
Get out of China
The CCP isn't respecting agreements or anything else, it's not worth it
zichi
More oppression by the dictator Xi. Whatever freedoms the people had are now gone.
expat
"Shocking", said nobody...
Sh1mon M4sada
ahem..."guaranteed freedom" enshrined in a joint declaration, with the British putting into the pot Kowloon Peninsula and HK Island, in addition to returning the leased New Territory.
Turning point for the rule based order....
Sh1mon M4sada
Yes! No wonder Pakistan, yes Pakistan would rather lick CCP boots than drink tea with Downing street.
Cricky
Don't ever forget this is againt the will of the majority. Any questioning and the response? Rather than a counter argument? It is arrest, trail, sentencing. Try to flee arrest, trail, sentencing. Trapped in a cycle of terror. Yeah I want that like I want sphylillis.
P. Smith
I completely detest what the CCP is doing to Hong Kong; however, what is the UK meant to do? Send in the troops?
Those complaining about the CCP would like be complaining about Western imperialism if the UK still controlled Hong Kong.
Fighto!
Disgusting.
Boycott China and their sewer of a province, Hong Kong. Politicians, public servants and police in HK are all low-lives and haters of democracy and freedom.
All the freedom-loving Hong Kongers MUST escape to democratic nations within the next 6 months. If they choose not to, they will forever live under totalitarian communism.
Fighto!
What the UK is obligated to do is expedite the immigration of all those Hong Kongers over 23 years old ASAP, as Johnson has promised. It should be finalized in 2021.
PTownsend
Much to the delight of the anti-democracy, pro-authoritarianism groups around the globe. .
P. Smith
This is a better response than sending in the troops, but doesn’t really address the salient issue because Hong Kong will still become authoritarian.
japanamericaawesome
BRING JUSTICE!!!!!!
Henry Montag
I came here to see the CCP agents downvote everybody's posts.
And they didn't disappoint
Ameila Leary
Just hope the world to understand #CCP is the new threat to human beings. First they disqualified the candidates. Then they cancelled the election. Now they arrested all the pro-democracy lawmakers and activists under subversion. Electing a pro-democracy candidate has become a crime in Hong Kong.?