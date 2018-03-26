53 dead, 16 missing in Siberia shopping mall fire

This handout picture released by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry shows emergency vehicles as they gather outside a burning shopping centre in Kemerovo, in western Siberia.

At least 53 people were killed when a fire ripped through a busy shopping center in an industrial city in western Siberia, with 16 still reported missing, including children.

"At this time, we can confirm the deaths of 53 people in the fire at the Kemerovo shopping centre", Russia's Investigative Committee said, according to TASS news agency.

Images on Russian television showed thick black smoke pouring out of the Winter Cherry shopping center in the city of Kemerovo, which also boasts a sauna, a multiplex cinema and a bowling alley that was packed with people on a Sunday afternoon.

The preliminary findings of the inquiry said the fire started in one of the cinema halls and destroyed more than 1,000 square meters of the center, news agencies reported.

"The roof collapsed in two theaters in the cinema," the Investigative Committee said.

Around 120 people had been evacuated from the burning center, rescuers said.

"This shopping center on several floors was packed with people midday Sunday. No one knows exactly how many people there were inside when the fire broke out," Alexandre Eremeyev, an official with the local Russian emergency services ministry, said in a statement.

"Where to look for people? How many are there? That has greatly complicated the work of the firefighters," he said, adding that the thick smoke was also hindering their task.

Some 300 firefighters and rescue personnel were rushed to the scene and the fire was brought under control after eight hours, local emergency officials said.

Russia's minister of emergency services, Vladimir Putchkov has gone to Kemerovo, RIA Novosti said.

