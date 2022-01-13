Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A year after the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, 58 percent of Americans believe the country's democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a Quinnipiac poll. Photo: AFP/File
58% of Americans believe U.S. democracy in danger of collapse: poll

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

One year after the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, six out of 10 Americans believe the country's democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Seventy-six percent of those surveyed in the poll by Quinnipiac University said they think political instability in the United States is a bigger danger than foreign threats.

A majority of those polled -- 58 percent -- said they think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse. Thirty-seven percent disagreed.

Fifty-three percent meanwhile said they expect political divisions in the country to worsen over their lifetime.

As for the likelihood of another attack in the United States like the one on Congress, 53 percent of those polled said it was very or somewhat likely.

A special committee of the House of Representatives is investigating the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol, with 61 percent of those surveyed saying they back the probe. A total of 83 percent of Democrats favor it and 60 percent of Republicans oppose it.

The poll also had bad news for President Joe Biden with just 33 percent of those surveyed saying they approved of the job he was doing.

Fifty-three percent said they disapproved while 13 percent had no opinion.

Biden had a 38 percent job approval rating in a Quinnipiac poll in November.

The nationwide poll of 1,313 US adults was conducted between January 7 and 10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points, Quinnipiac said.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Ouch

Among adults, Americans give negative scores on the following three issues when asked about Biden's handling of...

the economy: 34 percent approve, while 57 percent disapprove; 

foreign policy: 35 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove; 

the response to the coronavirus: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

America has reached the most divided nation since the civil war. The country has lost so much of the dignity it once had. It was a world leader in democracy. The country is awash in conspiracies. All empires come to an end, eventually.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

All empires come to an end, eventually.

The US is a Constitutional Republic, not an empire.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This is not surprising. It all comes down to one man. Trump! His insistance on loyalty to him over party, country and truth is the wedge being driven into a political climate that was fractured since the election of Obama. Right wing leaning voters bristled at a half black president and have blocked the smooth running and deal making that was bipartisan politics in the USA for centuries. Now Trump has driven his wedge into the cracks and opened them right up so that almost nothing is accomplished through deal making and the best and almost only way to get anything done is through majority numbers in senate and house.

As long as Trump remains relevant in the Republican party and they dont have the balls to confront his lies, the US form of democracy remains in danger.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

