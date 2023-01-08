Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim

0 Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Police have arrested six men following the funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month.

Johntae Hudson's funeral was held Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. 14 were in attendance.

The two men left the funeral in an SUV with five other men. According to police, the vehicle pulled into a gas station, where officers tried to stop it. One of the men jumped out of the SUV and tried to run away before officers captured him.

The SUV took off with the two men from the funeral still inside. Police gave chase but lost sight of the vehicle. They later found it abandoned. Four 19-year-old men and one 18-year-old man were found in the nearby area and arrested.

The 18-year-old was the man with the handgun at the funeral. Officers searched the area and found a bag containing a 9 mm handgun and clothes the man was wearing at the funeral, St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

The Dec. 14 shooting suspect who was at the funeral wasn't found and is still wanted, Ernster said.

Four other teenagers have been charged in Hudson's death. He was shot on Dec. 23 in the Mall of America's Nordstrom store.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog