6 dead, including gunman, in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five employees before he was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot, the city's police chief said.
No other people were injured in the violence, which erupted about 2 p.m. at the sprawling campus of more than 20 buildings, where more than 1,000 workers are employed by the beer company in Wisconsin's largest city, the chief said.
"There is no threat at this time, and we will continue to investigate throughout the night," the police chief, Alfonso Morales, told reporters at a news conference hours after the shooting.
Morales said the bloodshed was confined to the Molson Coors facility, and that "no members of the general public were involved."
The suspect was described only as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man. Details about the circumstances of the shooting, including what may have precipitated the carnage, were not provided by authorities.
President Donald Trump, acknowledging the shooting as he opened a White House news conference about the coronavirus outbreak, referred to the gunman as a "wicked murderer" and called the gun violence "a terrible thing."© Thomson Reuters 2020.
CrazyJoe
Another workplace shooting brought to you the Russian-backed NRA/GOP.
The rest of the civilized world looks at you, America, and thanks its lucky stars it is not you.
SuperLib
Just a typical situation in a country with hundreds of millions of guns and easy access to them. It shouldn't be a surprise, it should be expected.
See ya at the next one.
lincolnman
Another MAGA-hat wearing, gun-toting, insecure nut armed with military-grade assault weapons decides to go out in a blaze of glory while taking the lives of the innocent.
And you wonder why even though he hails the 2nd Amendment, why doesn't Trump allow "open carry" at his rallies?
u_s__reamer
"A wicked murderer opened fire at a Molson Coors brewing company plant," Trump said. "It's a terrible thing."
This is just Trump's usual boilerplate BS that serves no purpose and shows no leadership when an outraged public expects reassurances from their government that concrete measures will be taken to ensure their safety. More effective gun control to eliminate this scourge of American society is evidently far from the thoughts of this vulgar FOX TV-intoxicated and burger-chomping president. Which is why windows will be opening in America this election year and we are going to hear a mighty chorus: we're as mad as hell and we're not gonna take this anymore!
RonriiUrufu
I guess the USA shouldn't worry about the new virus too much. There's a much older virus still working.
zichi
According to other reports the gunman had been fired that day.