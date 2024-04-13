6 stabbed to death at Sydney shopping center; attacker shot dead by police

A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack.
The suspect stabbed nine people at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city’s eastern suburbs, before a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters. Six of the victims and the suspect died, he said. He had no specific details on the condition of the injured.
Cooke said he believed that the suspect acted alone, and he was “content that there is no continuing threat.” He said officials didn’t know who the offender was. “This is quite raw,” he said, and a ”lengthy and precise" investigation was just beginning.
He said there was “nothing that we are aware of at the scene that would indicate any motive or any ideology.” When asked whether officials were ruling out terrorism, he said: “We’re not ruling anything out.”
Cooke said the police inspector, a senior officer, was alone when she confronted the suspect and engaged him soon after her arrival on the scene, “saving a range of people's lives.”
Video showed many ambulances and police cars around the shopping center, and people streaming out.
Paramedics were treating patients at the scene.
Witness Roi Huberman, a sound engineer at ABC TV in Australia, told the network that he sheltered in a store during the incident.
"And suddenly we heard a shot or maybe two shots and we didn't know what to do," he said. "Then the very capable person in the store took us to the back where it can be locked. She then locked the store and then she then let us through the back and now we are out."
Rest in Peace to the (minimum) six dead. Likely more victims.
Police investigating terror links. I'm afraid a certain "religion of peace" may have struck again.
Terrible.
Horrible situation. It seems one of the injured was nine months old.
Ever wonder why a country where guns are pretty easy to get, this was a mass stabbing, not a mass shooting?
Because while America fetishizes guns as symbols of masculinity and freedom, Australia chooses to see them as nothing more than tools.
Six dead now. The most recent being the mother of the baby that was stabbed who passed away in hospital.
From the most recent police reports and media conference, they are confident it was just the one attacker.
why don’t you get down from your moral horse and stop being a islamophobic.
If he is Muslim he is terrorist another religion “mental issues “ get your facts straight.hypocrite
I can just imagine what he could have done if owning gun was his god given right.
This takes me right back to the 7 stabbed to death in the streets of Akihabara in 2008.
It was such a shock and the motive may be similar here - insanity.
RIP to the dead, hope the rest recover especially the baby stabbed inthe stomach by this pos.
My friends in Aus have just now told me that the public are discussing if the coward is from those 'asylum seekers' not long ago released from the detention they correctly were in - they were mostly people who committed serious crimes before going to Australia like the hitman for example and many continued to commit crimes like rape after they were put into the community at the Aus public's expense.
This pos was shot dead by a brave police officer before he could do more and Austalians are relieved not just for that reason - they will now know his identity soon instead of it being hidden during legal proceedings. If he was one of those people, it will serve as a timely reminder to Japan to keep its intake of 'asylum seekers' very small.
Thousands of these kinds of attacks have occured in Germany and France over the last 10 yrs from the asylum seeker/refugee intakes and the Govt of Australia will be under pressure from the public to limit these intakes now to avoid the European experience. Japan should learn from these experiences and I think it will.
Probably yet another psych failure.