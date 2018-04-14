Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this April 10, 2018 frame from video, a National Guard troop watches over Rio Grande River on the border in Roma, Texas. The deployment of National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border at President Donald Trump's request was underway Tuesday with a gradual ramp-up of troops under orders to help curb illegal immigration. (AP Photo/John Mone)
world

60 Arizona National Guard troops arrive at Mexico border

NOGALES, Ariz.

Authorities say 60 of 338 Arizona National Guard members who will be deployed for President Donald Trump's plan for troops at the U.S.-Mexico border have arrived at the border town of Nogales.

Chief Border Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch of the U.S. Border Control's Tucson Sector and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday said the troops' arrival does not represent border militarization.

Trump wants to send up to 4,000 National Guard members to the border to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Karisch and Ducey say the Arizona contingent will perform support roles such as road repair, aerial surveillance and camera operation.

They say that will free up Border Patrol agents to concentrate on law enforcement.

National guard members from California, New Mexico and Texas will also participate in the effort.

