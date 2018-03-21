6th Texas parcel bomb blast leaves U.S. investigators baffled

A parcel packed with nails and shrapnel blew up on Tuesday at a FedEx Corp center near San Antonio, Texas, injuring a worker, before a second booby-trapped package was intercepted in Austin - the latest in a chain of bombings that have killed two people.
The two FedEx bomb incidents hours apart on Tuesday morning brought to six the number of explosive devices - five of them detonated - that have come under investigation in Texas this month as the work of a suspected serial bomber.
Baffled investigators have taken the extraordinary step of issuing public appeals through the media asking that whoever is responsible to at least come forward with a demand or an explanation.
Adding to tensions, police and federal agents said that a third package they described as an "incendiary device" went off Tuesday evening in Austin, the Texas capital, injuring a man there.
But police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said they had no reason to believe that incident, reported to have occurred at a thrift shop for the charity Goodwill Industries, was related to any of the others or the act of a "copy cat."
All but one of incidents have occurred in Austin. The exception came early on Tuesday when a package filled with nails and metal shrapnel exploded at about 12:30 a.m. on a conveyer belt at FedEx distribution center near San Antonio, knocking a female employee off her feet, officials said.
The package was being sent from Austin to another address in the city and passed through a sorting facility in the town of Schertz, about 65 miles (105 km) away. Authorities said the worker was treated for her injuries at the scene.
Later in the morning, authorities were alerted to a suspicious package at a separate FedEx facility in Austin. Police and federal agents called to the scene found the package contained a bomb and it "was disrupted by law enforcement," according to a joint statement from Austin police, the ATF and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
No injuries were reported, the statement said.
The three agencies said investigators had determined that the two FedEx bombs "are connected" to the four other bomb blasts that occurred between March 2 and March 18 in Austin, killing two people and injuring four others.
But ATF and police said the incident Tuesday evening in south Austin "does not appear to be related" to the previous bombings. Local emergency services officials said the victim, a man in his 30, was treated for minor burns and released.
A FedEx manager told Reuters the company would begin conducting special safety screenings of packages at its facilities in Schertz and Austin where Tuesday's incidents occurred.
Speaking through the media, officials have appealed to the bomber to reveal the motives for the attacks and have asked the public for any tips, offering a $115,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
"Somebody has to know something," FBI spokeswoman Christina Garza said. "The person behind these explosives, please, we want to know why."
"This is obviously a very, very sick individual, or maybe individuals," President Donald Trump told reporters. "These are sick people, and we will get to the bottom of it."
The four previous explosions killed two people and injured four others, unnerving residents of Austin, a city of some 1 million people. The first bombings occurred as the state capital was hosting the annual South By Southwest music, film and technology festival
The first three devices were parcel bombs dropped off in front of homes in different Austin neighborhoods. The fourth went off on Sunday night on the west side of the city and was described by police as a more sophisticated device detonated through a trip wire.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
CrazyJoe
Just remember, we don't need to be attacking the FBI. Can't imagine the stress of going to work every day, knowing my boss is going to be attacking me and my integrity.
Unlike our miserable, treasonous President, I have full faith in our police and FBI - in the tenacity, intelligence and professionalism of its employees. They're gonna get this sucker(s).
Goodlucktoyou
you cant blame trump for their incompetence in catching a person/person after 5 different bombs. Texas is full of cameras, citizen spying, forensics, on the ground investigators, databases etc. 5 times! Imagine if they used radioactive substances or nerve gas and did something bad on a really big scale?
Strangerland
Um, life isn't CSI and things don't always have clues that let the police figure out how to solve a crime in 42 minutes (1hr including commercials).
Trying to find someone that doesn't want to be caught, in a population of people going about their day-to-day life, is actually extremely difficult. The fact that they haven't found the bomber yet is not incompetence. It's life.
goldorak
Someone watched the Unabomber series on netflix!
katsu78
Agreed. And besides, the investigation really only got moving when the 4th bombing had its first white person in a rich neighborhood as a target. The first 3 only killed people of color and I'm sure it's entirely a coincidence that people only began to notice this problem with #4.
Toasted Heretic
A series of terror attacks are taking place in Texas and Trump is remarkably silent about them.
Why is this?
Strangerland
He's probably waiting to find out if the perpetrator is white or not, before he is willing to call it terrorism. Saying nothing allows him to call it either way when they actually have a suspect.
nandakandamanda
goldorak, imagine taking 18 years to catch the perp.
Lizz
What is Trump supposed to say about an ongoing investigation ? The FBI and Austin police can't even agree whether they are all connected (and one more today at a Goodwill store).
Strangerland
Nothing has stopped him from commenting on Mueller’s investigation.