Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

7 bodies found in central Mexico near troubled refinery

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Mexican officials in the central state of Guanajuato say seven bodies have been found in the city of Salamanca and they appear to be members of a criminal organization.

The state attorney general's office says three of the victims found Friday were shot, and they have been identified.

Four others were found dismembered in multiple black plastic bags in two separate locations, on the side of a highway and in a neighborhood.

Written messages from a rival gang were found next to the bags. An agency spokesman declined to name the alleged criminal groups, but said they sell drugs and stolen gasoline.

Mexican state oil company Pemex operates a refinery in Salamanca. The town has become a hotbed for fuel theft in recent years, with criminal gangs allegedly pressuring refinery workers to help them steal gasoline.

Local media reported Wednesday that federal police and the army conducted a surprise sweep at the refinery, searching workers and their vehicles.

A spokesman for the federal police said he was unable to immediately confirm the raid or whether any arrests were made.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Lifestyle

3 Things I Learned About Life From Being Non-Fluent In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Wakayama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Anti-Aging Skincare In Japan: Tips From A Leading Japanese Dermatologist

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

2018 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest Winners

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Man’yo Botanical Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

22 of Japan’s Most Famous Matsuri: A Travel Calendar

GaijinPot Blog