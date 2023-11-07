Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

7 bystanders wounded in shooting at Texas college homecoming party

0 Comments
HEMPSTEAD, Texas

Authorities outside of Houston were searching Monday for those responsible for a shooting at a large college homecoming party that left seven people wounded.

Gunfire broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday at a Prairie View A&M University homecoming party near the school's campus, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of downtown Houston, according to the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrived at the “trail ride pasture party” and found two men, two women and a male minor had been shot, the sheriff's office said in a statement. They all suffered gunshot wounds “to their lower extremities” that appeared not to be life threatening, according to the statement.

The sheriff's office said more than 1,000 people attended the party and that police were called after an argument escalated into gunfire. Investigators are unclear on how many people opened fire but said each of those injured was a bystander.

A promotor, who authorities did not identify by name, held the party in the open fields a short drive from the university's campus. It had been approved by Waller County's top official but none of the agreed-to security protocols were being followed at the time of the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

Local television news footage showed ambulances and at least one emergency helicopter responding to the shooting Sunday. By Monday morning, the pasture where the party had been held could be seen strewn with trash and empty save for a couple abandoned vehicles.

Prairie View A&M is a historically Black college with more than 9,000 students. Sunday's shooting came a month after gunfire interrupted a homecoming event at a historically Black college in Maryland, wounding five people and prompting an hours-long lockdown.

Police later arrested a 17-year-old in the shooting at Baltimore’s Morgan State University and put out an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man. They said neither were students at the school.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Motomachi Stone Buddha

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Educational Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Roses: A History & Growing Guide

Savvy Tokyo

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tenant Fees To Look Out For While Renting In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Japanese Black Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Is a Japanese Language School Better Than Self-Study?

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Shimin no Mori (Country Forest)

GaijinPot Travel