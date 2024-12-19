 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fiji Foreigners Hospitalized
FILE - Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka visits the New South Wales Rugby Union Centre of Excellence in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
world

7 foreign tourists hospitalized in Fiji were not poisoned by alcohol or illicit drugs, officials say

0 Comments
By ROD McGUIRK
MELBOURNE, Australia

Seven foreign tourists who were hospitalized in Fiji after drinking cocktails at a resort bar were not poisoned by alcohol or illicit drugs, officials said Wednesday following a toxicology report.

The cause of the tourists' illness over the weekend remains under investigation, Fiji’s Tourism Minister Viliame R. Gavoka said.

“I can confirm that no illicit substances or methanol were found in the ingredients or liquor samples,” Gavoka told reporters in the capital, Suva.

“The findings that there is no evidence of alcohol poisoning is great news for Fiji, especially for our vital tourism industry,” he added.

All seven tourists have since fully recovered, he said.

They became ill at the five-star Warwick resort near the town of Sigatoka on Saturday.

The tourists, including Australians and an American, were hospitalized with nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms, Fiji’s Health Ministry said.

News outlets had reported the cause of the foreigners’ illness was suspected alcohol poisoning, similar to a case in Laos last month in which six tourists — including two Australian teenagers — died after consuming drinks tainted with methanol.

The suspicion of methanol poisoning was a blow to Fiji’s tourism industry, which has a reputation for providing safe food and drinks.

Alcohol poisoning is a common danger in many poorly regulated tourist destinations, where reputable brands of spirits are substituted with locally distilled ethanol. Methanol can be an unintended byproduct of unprofessional distillation.

Fiji Permanent Secretary for Health Jemesa Tudravu said the illnesses could have been caused by a chemical reaction or infection. His department was continuing to investigate.

Gavoka urged foreign governments to remove from their travel advisories warnings a risk of drink spiking in Fiji that emerged this week.

He said the tourist industry had been rocked by media reports of suspected contaminated drinks, but tourists had not canceled their vacations.

“There is no indication of people canceling. What we hear is people who are in a sense of disbelief that Fiji could be spiking drinks or Fiji could be adding some harmful stuff into the cocktails,” Gavoka said.

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the incident had been confined to a single resort.

“We'd like to tell everybody that it's safe to come to Fiji and we have to also find out who has been giving out the negative press about Fiji as a destination. Are they competitors for our tourist visitors?” Rabuka said to reporters.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Ski Resorts Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Ink & Passion: Modern Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog