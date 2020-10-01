Newsletter Signup Register / Login
7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

MILWAUKEE

Seven people were shot and wounded Wednesday in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee funeral home, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Tom Barrett said all seven people were hit when a person driving past the funeral home opened fire. Acting Police Chief Michael Brunson said all of the injured are expected to survive and were in stable condition Wednesday at a local hospital.

The victims included men and women, ranging in age from 24 to 48 years old, Brunson said. He said police were still looking for a suspect and he asked for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

“This is an untenable situation. This brazen act done in broad daylight is just unacceptable in our city,” Brunson said.

Barrett called the shooting “an example of the insanity we’re seeing” with the number of guns on Milwaukee streets.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that a car pulled up to a crowd of around 100 mourners outside Serenity Funeral Home at about 12:45 p.m. Cedric Guy, the funeral home's owner, said mourners were gathered for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, the 26-year-old victim of a Sept. 17 shooting.

Taylor's funeral was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. but was postponed after the shooting. It was not immediately known if the shooting was connected to the funeral.

WISN-TV reported that a hearse outside the funeral home appeared to have bullet holes in it, and the windows were shot out.

