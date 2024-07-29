 Japan Today
world

7 people shot, 1 fatally, at park in upstate Rochester, NY

ROCHESTER

One person is dead and at least six others were injured following a mass shooting Sunday at a park in upstate New York.

Rochester police said they responded to Maplewood Park around 6:20 p.m. to a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

An adult in their 20s was killed, another person suffered a life threatening injury and five people were hospitalized with minor injuries, Capt. Greg Bello said.

The identity of the victim fatally shot has not yet been released pending the notification of family, Bello said.

Several police agencies responded to the park including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police and New York State Police. Rochester police did confirm a party was happening in the area at the time of the shooting.

“At this point we don’t know how many people were shooting," Bello said. "We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can.”

No suspects were in custody, police said.

Police asked that anyone with video of the shooting send it to Major Crimes or contact Crime Stoppers or call either 311 or 911 with any information.

Rochester is about 340 miles (547 kilometers) northwest of Manhattan.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

One day, the people will understand and walk up : "No more gun!"....

Until this day, it will happen again in the "good old U.S.A."

0 ( +1 / -1 )

So, just an ordinary day in the USA. Right?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Someone is mostly likely to be shot in Democrats controlled States than in Mogadishu or Sudan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

