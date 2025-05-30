 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Washington Park Shooting
This image made from a video provided by KOMO shows police working at the scene of a shooting at Harry Todd Park in Lakewood, Wash., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (KOMONEWS.COM via AP)
world

7 shot at park in Washington state, police say

1 Comment
LAKEWOOD, Wash.

Seven people were shot and wounded, three of them critically, at a park in a suburb of Tacoma, Washington, on Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers found a “very hectic scene” when they responded to calls reporting shots fired at Harry Todd Park in Lakewood just before 8 p.m., Lakewood Police Sgt. Charles Porche told KOMO-TV. He said medics transported five people to hospitals and two others got to hospitals on their own. The Seattle Times reported that Porche said three people were in critical condition.

Investigators don’t know how many shooters were involved or whether the victims were targeted, he said. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

More than 100 people were at the park next to American Lake when shots were fired, Porche said.

“We’ve had these couple days here where the sun finally came out and it’s been a gorgeous time for people to get out and enjoy the park, the lake and then you have something like this that happens,” he said. “It is one of the great tragedies, right? You don’t want anybody to get shot and then you end up with seven different victims that happen out of this act of violence that, so far, we don’t know why.”

The shooting comes days after a Memorial Day shooting at a Philadelphia park that killed two people and injured nine.

© For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KOMO-TV.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Not a nice area. Between the military base and a bunch of industry.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ways Students in Japan Can Beat The Summer Slide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Do These 2 Things When You Feel Like The Only Outsider In Your Japanese Community

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mamachari: A Guide To Japanese Utility Bicycles

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog