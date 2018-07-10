Newsletter Signup Register / Login
7 slain at house party in suburb of Mexico's Guadalajara

MEXICO CITY

Masked gunmen killed seven people at a house party on the outskirts of the west-central city of Guadalajara, authorities and Mexican media said Monday.

In video interviews with local media, police official David Tovar said five women and two men were killed by gunshot wounds Sunday night at a home in Tlaquepaque, on the south side of Mexico's second-largest city. He said there was evidence that high-caliber weapons were used.

Neighbors reported that a party was going on at the time, Tovar added.

The newspaper Excelsior quoted Jalisco state prosecutor Raul Sanchez Jimenez as saying the home was apparently used for low-level drug sales.

Spokesmen did not answer phone calls to the state prosecutor's office seeking comment.

Guadalajara is the home base of the violent Jalisco New Generation drug cartel.

In March, soldiers, federal police and state prosecutors disarmed and relieved of duty the entire Tlaquepaque police force following a string of violent incidents, citing suspicions of infiltration by organized crime.

Mexico City authorities, meanwhile, were investigating the death of a U.S. tourist killed by what appeared to be a stray bullet from a shooting at a taco restaurant in a wealthy capital neighborhood.

The city prosecutor's office said the 27-year-old American woman was leaving the restaurant early Saturday when gunmen aboard a motorcycle fired at a man identified by authorities as a bouncer at an area bar. The man was wounded, but survived.

Authorities said in a statement that the woman, whose name was not released, was with her husband and two other friends at the restaurant in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood. There was no indication the two victims knew each other.

The attackers escaped.

An official with the U.S. Bureau of Consular Affairs confirmed the death.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

