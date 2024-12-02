 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

8 dead in a mass shooting in cartel-plagued town in central Mexico

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Eight people are dead and two others are wounded after gunmen pulled up to a roadside stand in north-central Mexico and opened fire on customers and bystanders, authorities reported Sunday.

Prosecutors in the cartel-ravaged state of Guanajuato said the shooting occurred late Saturday in the town of Apaseo el Grande.

Eight men died just outside the stand, which was selling a traditional type of milk-based fudge. Another man and a woman were wounded in the attack, but there was no immediate report on their condition.

Local media reported that a paramedic was one of those killed in the shooting. The state ambulance and paramedic agency said an emergency medical technician had died late Saturday, but did not confirm whether he was one of those killed in the attack.

Video posted on social media showed men’s bodies with apparent head wounds scattered among motorcycles parked outside the stand.

The town of Apaseo el Grande, and its sister community of Apaseo el Alto, have been hit by mass shooting attacks in recent years which experts say are related to warring drug cartels. There have been a series of mass shootings at bars, clubs and businesses in the area since at least 2018.

Guanajuato, an industrial and farming hub, has for years had the highest number of homicides of any of Mexico’s 32 states. The Jalisco cartel and the local Santa Rosa de Lima gang have been locked in a years-long turf battle in the state.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Places To Practice Music In Tokyo (Without Getting In Trouble)

Savvy Tokyo

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Aisekiya: Japanese Tinder in Real Life

Savvy Tokyo

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Towada

GaijinPot Travel