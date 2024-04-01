Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rescuers check the wreckage of a car at the scene of a bomb explosion in the norther Syrian city of Azaz, early on March 31, 2024 Photo: AFP
world

8 dead after car bomb explodes at north Syria market

0 Comments
AZAZ, Syria

A bomb exploded in a shopping area in a northern Syrian city held by pro-Turkish forces Sunday, killing eight people and wounding more than 20, a war monitor said.

The blast in Azaz, Aleppo province, occurred not long after midnight as crowds were out shopping late during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, an AFP correspondent said.

The group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that "eight people were killed and 23 others wounded" when "a car bomb exploded in the middle of a popular market".

The Britain-based Observatory, which has a network of sources inside Syria, said the blast caused "significant damage" and sparked a fire.

Bombings and other security incidents are common in areas held by pro-Turkish forces in northern Syria, where rivalries among armed factions and the risk of attacks by Islamic State group jihadists exacerbate an already tenuous security situation after years of war.

The AFP correspondent saw emergency responders working at the scene and the remains of a mangled vehicle.

Khaled al-Nowmeh, 36, who has a pharmacy in Azaz, said he, his wife and children had gone to the market to buy clothes when the blast struck.

"We heard the sound and we ran... my son started crying," he said, lamenting the recurring security incidents in the region.

Thaer Hafar, 34, who works at a store in Azaz, said he and his family were on their way to the market when the explosion hit.

"All we heard was the blast," he said, adding that people were terrified there could be a second car bomb.

"There's no security or safety," he told AFP, adding that "even if we're at home, we're afraid".

A local military police official, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said it was unclear who was behind the blast, with Kurdish forces, IS or other armed groups among the potential suspects.

Police have "tightened all checkpoints" and were checking security cameras, the official added.

Syria's war began after the government repressed peaceful protests in 2011 and escalated into a deadly conflict that drew in jihadists and foreign armies.

The war has killed more than 507,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country's infrastructure and industry.

Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies hold swathes of the border, including several major cities and towns such as Azaz.

Turkey has launched successive military offensives in Syria, most of them targeting Kurdish militants that Ankara links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

The Observatory said that earlier this month, a man was killed and two military police were wounded when a car bomb exploded at a checkpoint at the border town of Al-Rai east of Azaz.

It was unclear who had planted the device.

Days ago several IS members escaped from a prison in the Afrin area west of Azaz, according to the Observatory, noting that a similar incident had occurred last year.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Summer Tech Camp Programs For Kids in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

Tsuwano Yabusame Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo