Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

8 dead in South Africa shooting at men's hostel near Durban

0 Comments
By GERALD IMRAY
CAPE TOWN, South Africa

Gunmen burst into a room at a men's hostel near the eastern South African city of Durban, killing eight people and leaving two others injured, police said Sunday, in the latest mass shooting in the country.

Seven men were declared dead immediately after the shooting in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday in the Umlazi township. An eighth man died on Sunday, police said.

Two others are hospitalized with injuries, and they include a man who jumped out of the window of the hostel room to escape the gunfire. Police said that 12 men were in the room drinking alcohol when numerous gunmen broke in, shot at them and then fled.

Two of the men in the room were unhurt.

South Africa is among the 10 countries with the highest homicide rates in the world and there has been a spate of mass shootings in recent years. At least two mass shootings were reported earlier this year.

A child was among 10 family members who were killed at a house in April. Eight were shot dead at a birthday party in January.

Last year, 22 people were killed over one weekend in three separate shootings at bars in different parts of the country.

South Africa has reasonably strict gun laws but has serious problems with illegal firearms, police and community activists say.

An average of 30 people a day were killed by firearms in South Africa in the first three months of this year, according to official crime statistics. During the same three months, police recorded more than 4,000 cases of illegal possession of guns or ammunition.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Traditional Wedding”

Savvy Tokyo

Iya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 29 – Jun. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Revving Up: The Japanese Grand Prix Delivers Thrills and Spills

GaijinPot Blog