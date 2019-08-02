Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

8 killed in highway attack on Mexico's Caribbean coast

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Authorities say eight men have been shot to death and two others wounded in an apparent ambush-style attack on a highway on Mexico's Caribbean coast.

Prosecutors in the state of Quintana Roo said Wednesday the attack occurred near the lakeside resort town of Bacalar.

The victims were traveling in a pickup truck when the vehicle was sprayed with gunfire. The attackers fled and there was no immediate information on the possible motive for the attack.

Bacalar is a fresh-water lagoon that runs alongside the coast. It is known for its peaceful, laid-back vibe and has been largely spared the violence affecting many other parts of Mexico.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

50 Best Beauty Salons in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

2019 Fireworks Festivals Across Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 31, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Sponsored Post

Iyaiya Sanbai: A Contemporary Izakaya with Traditional Roots

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Netflix Japan: 10 Series to Binge in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Festivals

Yokohama Pikachu Outbreak

GaijinPot Travel