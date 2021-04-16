8 killed, several others wounded in shooting at Indianapolis Fedex facility

Eight people were killed in a late-night shooting Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said, adding that the shooter killed himself.
Several other people were injured when gunfire erupted at the facility near the Indianapolis International Airport, police spokesperson Genae Cook said.
At least four were hospitalized, including one person with critical injuries. Another two people were treated and released at the scene, she said. FedEx said people who worked for the company were among the dead.
A witness told WTHR-TV that he was working inside the building when he heard gunshots.
“I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yellin’ stuff that I could not understand,” Levi Miller said. “What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.”
The shooter wasn't immediately identified, and investigators were in the process of conducting interviews and gathering information. Cook said it was too early to tell whether the shooter was an employee at the facility.
“We’re still trying to ascertain the exact reason and cause for this incident,” she said.
It was the latest in a recent string of mass shootings across the U.S. Last month, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses across the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.
It was at least the third mass shooting this year in Indianapolis alone. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and killed in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before abducting his daughter during at argument at a home in March.
“I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy,” Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat whose district includes much of the city, tweeted.
Police were called to reports of gunfire Thursday just after 11 p.m., and officers “came in contact with (an) active shooter incident,” Cook said. The gunman later killed himself.
“The officers responded, they came in and did their job. A lot of them are trying to face this, because this is a sight that no one should have to see,” Cook said.
FedEx released a statement saying saying it is cooperating with authorities.
“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis," the statement said. "Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence.”
Family members gathered at a nearby hotel to await word on loved ones. Some said employees aren’t allowed to have their phones with them while working shifts at the facility, making it difficult to contact them, WTHR-TV reported.
Ashlee Floyd told the Indianapolis Star that her father has worked at the facility for two decades. She said he usually calls his wife around 11:25 p.m. but he didn’t call Thursday, so family tried to contact him but he didn’t respond.
“I don’t know if he’s OK. I don’t know if he’s injured. I don’t know if he’s gone. I’m just scared right now,” she said.
Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.
Jeremiah Miller, a witness who said he works at the facility, told WISH-TV that he saw a man with some kind of rifle after hearing several gunshots.
Another man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in the driver's seat of her car when the gunfire erupted, and she was wounded.
“She got shot on her left arm,” said Parminder Singh. “She's fine, she's in the hospital now.”
He said his niece did not know the shooter.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
expat
"Shocking", said nobody who's been paying attention.
Simian Lane
this is what happens when you get to buy guns at your corner store
CoffeeDeluxe
The duration of a mass shooting always depents on the arrival of a second gun.
Fanny Greene
Again. Gun laws maybe?
timeon
Thoughts and prayers.
And again nothing will change in the US, and we will go all over again a few days later with the next mass shooting.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
We need a documentary. Was it black or Asian hate this time again? Need more info.
gokai_wo_maneku
So has America always been like this, with all the mass shootings but they weren't reported? Or is this a new phenomenon. I don't recall mass murders when I studied in the US for a year in the late 90s.
Laguna
Yeah. Kinda being aware of a mass shooting at one of your facilities is important.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Just talked to my nephew. He said all shipments are now stopped to make sure nothing wa loaded on planes to blow, so shipments around the world will be delayed. SMFAH
Monty
What the hell is going on on that country?
Thanks God that I am living in Japan, where I feel 100% safe!
zichi
This week I'm a bit dizzy and have lost count, to be honest. Don't even know the number of shootings let alone the number of victims.
Workers need their phones.
P. Smith
Tragic. Further evidence that the US needs stricter firearms control laws.
longtimenosee
The price of Americans' freedom to have well-regulated militias will always be daily accidents with children, suicides, and mass murders.
Yukijin
Mobile phones regulated, sub machine guns not so much. . .
Peter14
Americans are America's greatest threat. They kill and injure more Americans than most wars do. Just head shakingly sad.
Jimizo
Did anyone else not need to read the headline up to ‘Indianapolis’ to know which country was involved here?
I have so much time for the US but the gun violence is out of control.
smithinjapan
Come on, guys... we all know the shooter could have done the exact same thing with a water noodle, so long as he had the intent.
NCIS Reruns
In one tragic incident, America has exceeded all gun homicides in Japan in 2020. (Maybe even 2019 and 2020 combined.) Heck, even a law that cuts down US gun fatalities by half would be better than the current status quo. But it's not going to happen, is it?
Kniknaknokkaer
Waiting for the first idiot to say 'guns do kill people'.
You reap what you sow America but it's just so sad there are too many selfish people over there to change it.
Kniknaknokkaer
Seriously, there are children who won't be having a parent come home from work and for what?? So you can stroke your guns at home and feel like a big man.....
CoffeeDeluxe
@Kniknaknokkaer
Very sad for the families. but the shooter wouldn't have got very far had others been armed.
nishikat
WRONG!
Look at the Orlando Pulse shooting that killed around 50. They had armed security. And how come the armed security could not stop Omar Mateen? What happened?
lincolnman
And in Texas today the Legislature passed a law that anyone can carry a handgun without a permit....just like them good 'ole says of the Wild West in 1860...
The Texas House on Thursday gave an initial OK to a bill that would allow handguns to be carried without a permit, marking a win for gun rights activists who have for years pushed the measure at the Legislature..
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/04/15/texas-constitutional-carry/
This is what the gun zealots and their Republican supplicants are bringing to America - a mass shooting on every corner of every city each day....
Haaa Nemui
It happening in the first place depends on the first gun.
Wouldn't have got very far had he not been armed.
Reckless
Even schools have metal detectors. These big companies need to get their act together.
nishikat
And how is that working? Considering cases like with Micah Xavier Johnson. If only the five cops he killed in Dallas had been armmmmm......Oh....wait!!
CoffeeDeluxe
@nishikat
Here is the response: https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/two-years-after-the-orlando-nightclub-massacre-gay-americans-are-arming-themselves-to-stay-alive/news-story/560243c4f3dbaf94542940736b219b3c
RiskyMosaic
After doing absolutely nothing, it seems the Americans are all out of ideas.
P. Smith
This doesn’t refute Nishikat’s point, it just tells us that gay people are arming themselves.
nishikat
Yes and the five Dallas cops? And perhaps if a person has a shoulder mounted rocket launcher they could have eliminated the threat of Stephen Paddock? Any ideas?
WilliB
....and stand by for the usual cacaphonia of gun control talking points, claiming that crime can be legislated away.
Jimizo
What’s your idea?
Be specific.
Finder Keeper
I wouldn't believe this if it happened anywhere but America.
Kniknaknokkaer
You, like many others in America really do not get it do you. It is literally only your country this keeps happening in and yet people keep making excuses.
RiskyMosaic
I believe it's 'more guns.' Or was it 'abolish the NFA?' Possibly it's 'open more "mental asylums."'
Mr Kipling
What another mass shooting? Yawn...ZZzzzz
Can't be the guns, must be something else!
Until next time......
didou
Another day in the U.S......
1glenn
The best way to stop all these mass shooting is quite obviously to make it harder to obtain a gun. Putting more guns on the street just makes it easier to have a gun battle.
CoffeeDeluxe
Came across this goodie...
"Since 1990, the number of firearms per capita in the United States has increased by 50 percent. At the same time, however, the national homicide rate and national gun-homicide rate have plummeted by 50 percent, and the number of non-fatal firearm crimes committed in 2011 was one-sixth the number committed in 1993."
englisc aspyrgend
Is it sad, yes. Is it worth getting hot under the collar about, no. If the people of the USA were willing to do something about this the problem would not exist. The solution is not difficult, it has been applied successfully in numerous countries around the world, so if they do not choose to do what is necessary they have to live with the consequences and stop the trite and meaningless public hand wringing and “thoughts and prayers” comments while actually doing nothing concrete.
Anyone thinking of taking a holiday or otherwise travelling to the US should have this hazard brought prominently to their attention like all other warnings of deadly diseases.