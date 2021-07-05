Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fort Worth Shooting
In this photo on Twitter released by the Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes holds a news briefing at the site of a shooting early Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Multiple people were wounded early Sunday in a shooting near a Fort Worth car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used, police said. (Fort Worth Police Dept. via AP)
world

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

FORT WORTH, Texas

Eight people were wounded early Sunday when a person began shooting toward groups of people near a Fort Worth car wash and multiple people returned fire, police said.

Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. Police said no suspects were in custody.

Police said an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Police said Sunday afternoon that detectives had determined the shooting began following an argument between several men. Police said one person then left the scene, retrieved a gun and began shooting toward groups of people.

Police said multiple people in the area then returned fire.

Most of those wounded were innocent bystanders, police said.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said officers provided medical care to the injured on arrival.

A juvenile female had minor injuries after being stuck by a vehicle, police said.

Two people get into an argument, and eight people end up getting shot. What a dangerous place.

It's a good thing there were good guys with guns on hand to shoot innocent bystanders.

Another day, another deadly shooting in the dumbest democracy on Earth.

Who's insurance pays for their medical care and lost work? If the police make such a mistake and shoot innocent bystanders the city or county is on the hook to pay their legitimate expenses plus pain and suffering. But if an armed citizen screws up and shoots someone who is innocent, who pays for that? Can the person who shot the bystander be identified to the degree necessary to successfully sue them?

Because we are the only nation with one of the rarest and strongest 1st and 2nd amendments? You just don’t like both amendments, but this is the central root that makes the US unique. It really has nothing to do with the idiots that go about shooting people, that’s on them, that’s not how the majority of all Americans behave, if the person had a knife and killed people, doesn’t make a nation where millions come to seek freedom and persecution from oppressed nations a dumb democracy. Less emotion, more context to these issues.

JsapcToday  07:42 am JST

Personally, I blame the shooter.

I blame the good guys with guns. Why didn't they stop the shooter? Texans are all well-armed and ready, we're told. So why didn't they shoot back with pin-point accuracy and stop him immediately? I suppose that the good guys with guns, the people we are told are the only way to prevent shootings like this, are lazy.

Express sisterToday  10:16 am JST

Looks like they did. They just had bad aim.

Except no suspect is in custody and they didn't stop him. Pretty bad good guys. Glad they're not in the Avengers.

The current interpretation of the US 2nd Amendment does not really make the US unique. The US is very much like the tribal areas of Pakistan or Somalia where disputes are settled with firearms instead of using the police and the courts. It is nothing to be proud of. It is in fact barbaric. The original intent of the 2nd Amendment speaks to a "well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state" with the idea being that well regulated militia could be mobilized into a national army during time of war, or defend their home state from possible predations by the militia of another state. These bozos who just shot up 8 innocent bystanders are the exact opposite of a well regulated militia. The whole of the current 2nd Amendment crowd is a disgusting refutation of what the 2nd Amendment really means. It's just a bunch of macho bozos running around with guns to compensate for their manifold insecurities. They are not well adjusted adults. Quite the opposite, they are more like some tribal gunman from the mountains of Pakistan.

What does the 1st amendment have to do with the daily shootings the US is plagued with? Absolutely nothing.

Yes, that is surprisingly perceptive of you. It all has to do with an all too powerful gun lobby, politicians sold to that lobby, and voters dumb enough to confuse guns with social security.

Please do not try to pretend you are pro-refugees now, because you're not.

yeah I mean I am sure its top quality citizens hanging around at a car wash at 1:30am.

good guys with guns? at home with loving families or sleeping- cant be everywhere 24/7.

yeah I mean I am sure its top quality citizens hanging around at a car wash at 1:30am.

How do you measure the "quality" of a citizen?

good guys with guns? at home with loving families or sleeping- cant be everywhere 24/7.

Oh, really? Wow. Well, sounds like we need a better solution to deal with bad guys with guns than relying on people who clock off at 5pm.

Everything that seems like the left is trying to cancel.

Insults mean nothing, but what I will say to support the 2nd amendment and the NRA and our police over lawlessness and defunding our police any single day of the week. 

I'm pro-American and pro-legal immigration all the way.

The main reason for the 2nd Amendment was to allow "militias" in the South to put down slave revolts. Slave owners were scared to death by the prospect of their property rising up in number, which they occasionally did. The "militias" existed primarily to shoot black people who got out of line.

This is well-documented fact.

It's also interesting to note that black people were long denied their 2nd amendment rights, and today are more likely to be killed simply for declaring that they are in possession of a gun (e.g. Philando Castile).

@bass

Just gave it to you.

And now we still uphold that and remember, it's not just conservatives, its liberals as well, but they are more silent on the issue.

A known fact.

But now they have every right. Times change, a known fact.

The left is only trying to cancel the first amendment in your mind.

I'm pretty sure the police would actually be much happier with much, much, MUCH less guns in american streets. Less violent murders, less work to do.

Refugees fleeing death and war rarely have the luxury of coming to another country legally. Please refer to the Myanmar soccer player for a famous example, and extrapolate that to 99% of refugees around the world.

we do. its called "the police".

Then why is, like Chris Wallace justly pointed it out, the GOP actively defunding the police?

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/jun/28/chris-wallace-republicans-defunding-the-police-fox-news-congressman-jim-banks

In your mind, you might think that, but I believe different.

They would also be happier if these Dem leaders would enforce the laws that are already on the books then there would be fewer armed people instead of cops leaving the jobs in record numbers.

Again, I care more about homeless Americans first and formost.

Yeah, that argument is absolutely going nowhere, because if that were true, the reddest of States would be losing cops like crazy.

https://nypost.com/2021/07/01/dems-pushing-police-farce-that-gops-behind-defunding/

There isn’t a poll in existence that shows even significant support for the Defund the Police movement among conservatives. A national poll by USA Today/­Ipsos from earlier this year found that 34 percent of Democrats supported the effort — even though many believed it was a straight cut in funding. Sixty-seven percent of Democrats support redistributing portions of police budgets towards social programs, compared with only 16 percent of Republicans. 

On the other hand, plenty of local and national progressives have openly called for defunding the cops. When Barack Obama observed “defund the police” tends to hurt Democrats, Rep. ­Ilhan Omar pushed back, asserting that it was “not a slogan but a policy demand.” Democrats like Cori Bush, Kamala Harris, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and, yes, Joe Biden — who, when asked, “Do we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?” answered, “Yes, absolutely” — all backed defund police efforts to some extent. 

This is why the left continues to lose all credibility and the House next year.

But we've got the police, and these shootings keep happening. Like, we're posting in an article about it. I don't know if you noticed.

I've been told, again and again, that only good guys with guns can stop bad guys with guns. But they apparently spend all their time asleep. And the police exist, but these shootings keep happening.

We need a better solution. Or we could keep making human sacrifices to keep the NRA and gunmakers rolling in cash, I guess.

Can you provide some of that documentation?

