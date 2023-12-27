Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Storms
A fallen tree lays across a camping trailer near the Gold Coast, Australia, on Wednesday. Photo: Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP
world

9 dead in eastern Australia after severe thunderstorms

1 Comment
SYDNEY

At least nine people have died in wild weather in the Australian eastern states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.

Three men were killed after a boat with 11 people aboard capsized in rough weather in Moreton Bay off the south Queensland coast on Tuesday, police said.

Ambulances took the eight survivors to hospital in stable conditions.

A 59-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree at the Queensland city of Gold Coast on Monday night. The body of a 9-year-old girl was found on Tuesday in the neighboring city of Brisbane hours after she disappeared in a flooded stormwater drain.

The bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman were found in the Mary River in the Queensland town of Gympie. They were among three women swept into the flooded river through a stormwayter drain on Tuesday. Another 46-year-old woman managed to save herself.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll blamed “extraordinarily difficult weather” for the tragedies.

“It has been a very tragic 24 hours due to the weather,” Carroll told reporters.

Severe weather has lashed parts of southeast Australia since Monday including Queensland and Victoria.

A woman, who is yet to be identified, was found dead late Tuesday after flash flooding receded at a camp ground at Buchan in regional Victoria.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 44-year-old man was killed by a falling branch at his rural property at Caringal in eastern Victoria.

Thunderstorms and strong winds have brought down more than 1,000 power lines in parts of Queensland and left 85,000 people without electricity.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

RIP, and i pray and hope that rescue mission will run smoothly

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Spacia X

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots on Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

Kokonoe Yume Suspension Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Lolita

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Anime for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

12 Popular and Famous Churches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hakozaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Find a Direct-Hire Job in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Plants and Flowers For Japanese New Year

GaijinPot Blog

10 Winter Onsen Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Abashiri Okhotsk Drift Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec. 25, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo