Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cincinnati Shooting
Cincinnati police officer investigate the scene early Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati, following an overnight shooting. At least nine people were wounded — none critically — in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police said. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
world

9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar

0 Comments
CINCINNATI

At least nine people were wounded — none critically — in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area. Most of the victims suffered wounds to their lower halves, Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati police told reporters.

John said during a Sunday news conference that eight men and one woman ranging in age from 23 to 47 were wounded. All nine people treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center had been released, hospital spokesperson Heather Chura told The (Cincinnati) Enquirer.

A police officer fired one round at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was hit, something John called “a little unusual." More shots were fired after that person fled, so police believe at least two people were shooting, he said.

“What I can tell you is that the individual that he fired at was actively shooting a firearm at that time,” John said. The suspect fled the scene. He said he believed there was “no question" that the officer's immediate response saved lives.

Police said a fight broke out between two groups, and officers saw at least two people involved brandish firearms and shoot at each other, The Enquirer reported.

John said police used what he called two “bang balls” — a “percussion instrument” with a “very loud noise” — to disperse a crowd they said had gathered around officers trying to provide aid to the wounded.

Another shooting in the neighboring Central Business District left two wounded, but police said it wasn't related.

Mayor Aftab Pureval called the gunfire “completely and totally unacceptable."

“The use of guns to solve disputes cannot become a normal part of our culture," Pureval said, lauding officers for a quick response that “likely saved many more from injury and prevented the loss of life."

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo