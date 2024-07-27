 Japan Today
95 Libyan nationals arrested in South Africa at suspected secret military training camp

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
JOHANNESBURG

South African police said Friday they have arrested 95 Libyan nationals on suspicion of receiving training at a secret military camp in the north of the country.

Police raided the camp at a farm in White River in the Mpumalanga province, about 360 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of Johannesburg.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said in a post on the social media site X that the Libyans stated they were entering the country on study visas to train as security guards but police investigations suggest they have received military training.

The Newzroom Afrika TV news channel broadcast pictures of the site of the arrests, showing a military-style camp with green tents.

Police said the operation to arrest the Libyans and close down the camp began two days ago. The site appeared to have been converted into an illegal military training base, police said.

“The 95 individuals taken into custody are all Libyan nationals and are currently being questioned by the relevant authorities,” Mpumalanga acting provincial commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi said in a statement.

