After talks with Pompeo, N Korea accuses U.S. of 'gangster-like' demands

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has delivered a dose of harsh reality to Donald Trump, bashing hopes for a quick denuclearization deal in a pointed rebuke to the president's top envoy while accusing the U.S. of making "gangster-like" demands.
After the historic U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore, Trump declared the North was no longer a threat and would hand over the remains of Americans killed during the Korean War. Now, three weeks later, the two sides were still at odds on all issues, including exactly what denuclearization means and how it might be verified, after a third visit to Pyongyang by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. And, the promised remains have yet to be delivered.
Pompeo wrapped up two days of talks in the North Korean capital on Saturday on an optimistic note even without meeting Kim Jong Un, as he had on his previous two trips. He said his discussions had been productive and conducted in good faith, but he allowed that much more work needed to be done. And, he and other U.S. officials said the two countries, still technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War, had set up working groups to deal with details of an agreement.
Pompeo said he had won commitments for new discussions on denuclearization and announced a Thursday meeting between U.S. and North Korean military officials on the repatriation of the remains. But in a harsh response issued just hours after Pompeo arrived in Tokyo, the North blasted the discussions, saying the visit had been "regrettable" and that Washington's "gangster-like" demands were aimed at forcing it to abandon nuclear weapons.
In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, the foreign ministry said the outcome of Pompeo's talks with senior official Kim Yong Chol was "very concerning" because it has led to a "dangerous phase that might rattle our willingness for denuclearization that had been firm."
"We had expected that the U.S. side would offer constructive measures that would help build trust based on the spirit of the leaders' summit ... we were also thinking about providing reciprocal measures," it said. "However, the attitude and stance the United States showed in the first high-level meeting (between the countries) was no doubt regrettable. Our expectations and hopes were so naive it could be called foolish."
It said the North had raised the issue of formally ending the Korean War, which concluded with an armistice and not a peace treaty, but the U.S. came up with a variety of "conditions and excuses" to delay a declaration. It downplayed the significance of the United States suspending its military exercises with South Korea, something trumpeted by Trump after the summit as a success, by saying it made a larger concession by blowing up the tunnels at a nuclear test site.
In criticizing the talks with Pompeo, however, it carefully avoided attacking Trump personally, saying "we wholly maintain our trust toward President Trump," but stressed that Washington must not allow "headwinds" against the "wills of the leaders." That appeared to be a reference to Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, a prominent North Korea hawk who has been vilified by Pyongyang in the past. Pompeo spoke with Trump, Bolton and White House chief of staff John Kelly on Saturday before his second round of meetings with Kim Yong Chol.
The North's statement, coming so soon after Pompeo's trip, was sure to fuel growing skepticism in the U.S. over how serious Kim Jong Un is about giving up his nuclear arsenal.
After his talks in Pyongyang, Pompeo stopped in Tokyo and met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and planned to brief him on his discussion with North Korean officials.
On North Korea talks just concluded, Pompeo said: "We raised a full range of issues with them, all the issues that are important to both the United States and Japan." He said "there is much work for us to do together and I'm honored to be with you here today."
A former top U.S. diplomat for Asia, Daniel Russel, said the setback with North Korea was to be expected and warned Trump he is engaged in a long negotiation that would not produce easy quick, made for television results that the president likely wants.
"Dealing with North Korea is hard because Kim Jong Un wants it to be hard," said Russel, who was assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration. "If you make the Americans fight for every inch, the Americans will start measuring progress in inches - and will wind up paying by the inch. At this point, even to get the North Koreans to follow through with the return of Korean War-era MIA remains, would feel like a big win for Pompeo, even though it wouldn't affect the nuclear threat."
"Kim can afford to play hardball because it's clear to him that Trump, who has already told Americans they can sleep soundly because the threat is now over, badly wants a deal," Russel said. "And when you want it bad, you get it bad. Why should the North Koreans make concessions to one of Trump's aides given the president's record of undercutting them?"
In his comments to reporters before leaving Pyongyang, Pompeo said he and Kim Yong Chol had made "a great deal of progress" in some areas. He stressed that "there's still more work to be done" in others, which will be handled by the working groups.
He said North Korea said it offered to discuss the closure of a missile engine test site, which would "physically affirm" a move to halt the production of intercontinental range ballistic missiles, that the two sides had agreed that a Pentagon team would meet North Korean officials on or about Thursday at the border between North and South Korea to discuss the repatriation of remains.
However, in the days following the June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Trump had already announced the return of the remains and the destruction of the missile facility had been completed or were in progress.
Pompeo said more talks were needed on both.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
53 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
I wonder if this is a propaganda ploy or reality? But with Trump pulling the strings all the time, who knows!
oldman_13
What a farce.
OssanAmerica
So....are we going to see CVID or not?
Cosmos1
Pompeo was offering cornflakes , no milk
David Varnes
So how long before Trump and his Trumpettes on this site offer up blame for the egg on his face being either:
A) Fake News
B) Non-existent
C) Crooked Hillary/Obama's Fault
D) SAD!
Bintaro
Who would have guessed...
rainyday
“Where is the senile old man we talked to in Singapore? He was much easier to negotiate with and would give us whatever we asked for. Bring him back, we will only talk to him.”
zichi
So it didn't take long before Chairman Cheato back to playing his old games.
kwatt
Denuclearization already seems failure since the day of the summit. NK would never give up nukes.
Goodlucktoyou
Gadaffi and Sadam also probably would agree.
bass4funk
Well, you need to try and need to keep on trying, don’t trust this nut for a minute, but you get more with vinegar than with water. Keep the negotiations going, but keep these people in the corner of your eye. Better talking than bimbing even if it’s frustrating.
Speed
I don't have much faith in any Trump official having any luck at negotiations. The US President is pretty heavy handed with almost no diplomatic skills. He's used to just giving orders all his life.
Strangerland
Remember that time Trump and his cronies said he would be able to do something because he was a different kind of president? And now remember that time that Trump put his country in exactly the same position as other presidents did? And remember how Trump and Cronies had called the other presidents weak and pathetic for ending up in that position? And remember that time they all kept their mouths shut about that entirely because they didn't want to acknowledge that they were wrong about North Korea being somehow something easy to fix?
Yeah, I remember.
SuperLib
Has NK released their list of demands for giving up their nukes?
bass4funk
Well, the big difference is, most liberal Presidents and this goes especially for the last one think that bending over, leading from behind and cow tailing and appeasement is the best thing to avoid conflict and as long as you get a win, who cares. At least nothing was given to Kim, you smuse him, you shower him, see where it goes and if he continues to try and think he can be sneaky and deceptive, then it’s game on again with the war games, but no one wants to see an escalation in any of this, especially with Kim thinking he’s an equal to the US and thinks it’s a good and rational thing to take us on, the minute he thinks that, the less time he has on this planet. Keep the talks going and see how they go.
zichi
Trump said it was already a done deal and if it wasn't for him we would be at war with North Korea. Back to the drawing board. Too early to have cancelled the military exercises.
Chairman Cheato was portrayed and treated like a world leader with a free trip to a luxury Singapore hotel, and great photo and TV op for his people back home.
The summit had no plan or details and was over in a few hours. The statement was empty of real commitment and details.
Another meeting is needed between South Korean President Moon and Chairman Cheato.
SuperLib
Surprisingly sober analysis from Fox News:
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/07/07/what-now-pompeo-exits-north-korea-emptyhanded-leaving-us-with-three-options-all-them-bad.html
After countless mid- and lower-level contacts between U.S. and North Korean officials, three sets of face-to-face talks between Pompeo and North Korean officials – and a historic summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore June 12 – America has received nothing but an ambiguous statement signed by Kim and President Trump in Singapore.
CrazyJoe
Trump never should have "summited" with Kim. A summit occurs when one has reached the top of the process, not at the onset of the climb.
Trump has given Kim Jong Un everything and taken nothing in return.
Where are the experienced N. Korea hands of our State Department? Trump has hollowed out our skilled diplomatic corps and achieved nothing but putting the U.S. at higher risk of grave and lasting danger.
zichi
What was suppose to be a Trump swan dive has turned into a belly flop.
u_s__reamer
Rocketman is discovering that Trumptrashtalk doesn't translate into Korean: MAGA and MKGA are mutually unintelligible, so it looks like another fake Drumpfdeal is going belly up even before Robert Mueller pulls the plug on Pussyman.
Haaa Nemui
Kim asked for a meeting and got it. Kim asked for military exercises to stop and got it. To NK Trump might as well be Father Christmas.
bass4funk
Pretty muc.
Never too early, we can resume them at any time.
This is true.
Oh, stop, what plan? You can’t plan for something really like this, you meet with your advisors the way Trump did, you hear the experts and combine all efforts, met up and see where everyone is at. Keep your friends close, but keep your enemies closer.
bass4funk
Ok, so he would have gone to war then? No, wait! The list doesn’t want to, the left are complaining that the president is a warmonger, so what other options are there?
I know, how about “talks?” No, wait! The left doesn’t think the president should meet with Kim. Ok, so what now? How about concessions or appease the guy, sure we look like scared cowards, but we should just make him happy give him what he wants and make sure we don’t rock the boat and we just have to live and accept a nuclear North Korea. Yes, that’s the lefts rational and logical solution to this nut.
Like with the Iran deal? ROLF
So Trump has given Kim a couple billion dollars and other concessions?
We have Bolton and Mattis there and on alert, 60 years of experience between both of them, don’t worry.
What? Lmbo!
ZENJI
trump / 0 - Mr Kim / WON
zichi
North Korea needs to put it on the table what it wants, what its willing to give up and what it expects over the next ten years.
China are not happy with America over the tariffs so we won't get much further help from them.
bass4funk
That depends, for his country and for the people in his country that are allowed to read and hear the news it’s a win. Sanction wise, food wise, money wise, militarily wise=0.
Thank God.
Strangerland
Well, liberal presidents believe in peace, yes. Um, shouldn't we all? Do you really love all the death, raping and pillaging that goes along with war that much?
Well yeah, because a win is no war, and a lose is war, with all the death, raping and pillaging that goes along with that.
That's not true. He got the war games stopped on the peninsula, he got legitimacy as a leader - the images of him shaking Trump's hand are prime fodder for propaganda to his people - and finally he got another lease on time, as NK plays Trump like a fiddle.
Sorry, you say nothing was given to Kim, which shows a very low understanding of how the propaganda game works. This is how Trump thinks too. He figures he can do whatever he wants and he knows what will happen, yet we see him continually being proven wrong over and over again.
Which is what we were saying all along, and you were calling weak. Welcome to the weak side.
BigYen
Trump has not "given everything" to North Korea. Trump and Kim signed a few vague statements of agreement and both made equally premature declarations of how great they each were for doing so. That was mainly for the consumption of their own domestic political bases because the agreements, as some of us pointed out at the time, would need a considerable amount of time before it could be proved whether they would work or not. Any military exercises that were cancelled can just as soon be back on again.
If Kim reneges on denuclearisation, then the US is entitled to renege on whatever in-principle commitments it made. I'd like to hope that there's potentially enough benefit for all sides in something concrete being done for further negotiations to take place - but I won't be holding my breath for that to happen.
Matt Hartwell
Back to square one. Was worth a shot.
Japan knows what it needs to do and should get busy doing it.
plasticmonkey
Please back up your assertion that "the left" proposes this.
More piffle.
Strangerland
It's rare that Fox News and I say the same thing. Yet I just read that article and lo and behold:
I wonder if Fox is starting to realize that their rhetoric, propaganda and extremism is probably the biggest factor that has led to the extreme division in the US.
Matt Hartwell
Meaningless. U.S/South Korea exercises can start again tomorrow.
And you can be Japan will be pushing for it.
Nobody won anything. Its status quo all over again, but now, with far less patience for North Korea's nonsense.
They had an opportunity and now they have lost it.
bass4funk
Not at all, I hate war, but sometimes, you need a war to keep the peace if all else fails, I don’t believe in appeasement and I don’t believe in leading from behind. Diplomacy doesn’t mean anything if it’s not backed up by military might.
Yes, it’s sad, but appeasement and concessions is absolutely not the way to go, unless you want the enemy to take advantage and push you around more aggressively.
That’s not true, nothing was given to Kim, no money, no concessions. Just talk and a handshake and a temporary suspension of war games, that’s not much. The troops are still station, our ships are still in the peninsula and general Mattis is on notice should things turn out for the worse.
No, I know exactly how the propaganda game works, and if you think that then the Last ministration was even more foolish by giving concessions and appeasement
I don’t think it was proven wrong, now had he given them money and pulled out the troops, then you could say he’s being completely finish and I would even agree, but this, not at all.
No, I called it weak if it wasn’t backed by the military option and as long as you have that in your corner as back up, talk until there is no other option.
BigYen
Especially since "concessions" were exactly what Trump was prepared to give Kim (as well as getting some of his own in return) and the prospect of those concessions was the only reason Kim would have agreed to having a summit in the first place.
Trumpians have been spreading this bull about 'the left' ever since the idea of the summit came up - first of all that 'the left' didn't want it, then that they wanted it to fail, and now that they would've just sat back and let Kim do whatever he wants. I'll use your word. What piffle.
Strangerland
You realize that literally makes no sense right? It's a logical impossibility. War is the polar opposite peace. Once you have war, there is no peace, it cannot keep it.
The strategies of the presidents until now got further with Kim that Trump did. So even if you're right, it just shows Trump's strategy is even weaker.
NK demanded the war games stopped. Trump stopped them. Appeasement and concession. NK demanded a meeting for legitimacy. Trump met them. Appeasement an concession. America demanded denuclearization...
And you're ok with Kim now having video and images of his meeting with the leader of the most powerful country in the world? Since you know exactly how the propaganda game works, please tell us how Kim being able to truthfully tell his people that the US bowed to his demands to first meet with him then stop the war games is a good thing from the perspective of the west. I'd like your analysts opinion on this, since you are very clear that you know exactly how the propaganda game works.
plasticmonkey
I'm glad there's one adult in the Trump administration.
zichi
There will be no war unless Chairman Cheato does something stupid. Put the armada back near the coast and shoot off a round of military exercises to remind and China the great need to find resolutions over the nukes. The very first step must be allowing international inspectors in.
bass4funk
I don’t think so, if you punch me, I’m not going to turn the other cheek, you attack my family member physically, I’m not going to talk to you. You threaten the US with nuclear annihilation, you’d better expect a serious and deadly warning of a military assault that you will not comprehend. Now, we tried it the liberal way and we had a distrous Iran deal an annexed Crimea, an appeasement to dictators. Sorry, but that’s leading from behind and saying to our enemies, let me grab my ankles.
Not at all, for the people that are not in the gulags rotting away and have no contact with the outside world, they might get all excited, but other than that, Kim is still under sanctions, money is getting low and to add more pain to his injuries, new sanctions will be applied, so if Kim thinks going on a diet is a win, then he is right.
And they will resume if he reneged, so nothing was given away, the ships are there, the troops are there, thank God, Bolton is there, so eveone is on alert should Kim want to resume and we can play rock and roll, but let’s see in his young age if he’s smart and wants to keep his regime or if he wants to step aside via the Libya model.
I’m ok with it because that’s in his country, he can do whatever he wants as long as he doesn’t threaten the US, Japan or SK. What I believe is this, the ball is in Kim’s court, his very survival hangs on if he denuclearizes or not, at least show some proof or verification, the man is slowly but surely running out of money and when that happens and he can’t feed his troops....ouch, it will get ugly in that country, so Kim has to decide what he wants to do, but if Trump, Mattis and Bolton, especially Bolton (love the guy) then I know Kim is on the clock, so let’s see what he wants to do. Troops are there and war games are ready to resume. And Kim actually thinks the US will pull it’s troops out of the peninsula....lol.
Toasted Heretic
The DPRK won't concede on the nuclear issue. Kim needs that threat for leverage to be seen as a worthy player on the world stage.
Until both sides become more realistic, expect more bellicose chest-thumping.
bass4funk
He won’t as long as Kim doesn’t saber rattle and talk about blowing the US out of water. If he does that and launch an attack, he could hit the coastal west coast and then.....oh, wait....hmmmm
China? ROFL Yeah, ok....lol
Well, I will agree on that point.
gelendestrasse
I think we all knew that the summit wasn't going to do much more than give the third fatty an ego boost and a propaganda push. But it's still better than last year with all the threats. As long as the sanctions aren't lifted then the Un won't have gotten much. But I expect China will allow more cheating now that the trade war is heating up. Then again, they were never going to let NK collapse anyway and their idea to get the US to pull out of SK, even partially, seems to have failed. I expect no more progress.
bass4funk
Well. He does have the military background, but I’m a Bolton fan, I know he’s waiting for Kim to make a stupid move.
Haaa Nemui
To NK Not at all. It's important to recognise that. If the denuclearization was always going to be unilateral then why would NK consider it. The US needed to offer something and they did. Putting it all together, when the world looks at the trade war that's just started with China... it's not patience for NK that is reducing.
Strangerland
Is that somehow supposed to prove your assertion that somehow waging war, with death, raping and pillaging is the way to keep peace?
Probably. But the damage is already done - Kim has told his people that the US bowed to his demands that they stop. The right-wingers strategy of appeasement and kowtowing has shown them to be weaker than the presidents they previously criticized.
Wow, well thank you for confirming that this statement wasn't the truth:
bass4funk
Because they treatened to destroy the US on numerous occasions, there is just No way the US will allow that, if they don’t, sanctions will stay in place and more will be added to make it as painful as possible to squeeze them like a lemon, we have time, they don’t.
No money was offered, no concessions given, so I’m just wondering what Kim wants? Money gettin’ tight.
No, they want and need the sanctions to be released and that won’t happen until they show good will.
macv
I advise DPTK to keep some nukes, demand quid pro quo dismantling of those remaining, a full accounting of all Koreans abducted by other nations, lifetime reparations from nations that committed millions of atrocities in Korea, full admission of guilt apologies and atonement for making Korean females sex slaves.
macv
DPRK
bass4funk
As if that doesn’t happen in the North already, has nothing to do with the US or the military objective, should it come to that to forcefully make the North comply or Kim will go the way of Gaddafi and Saddam.
That’s NK, he can do whatever he wants in his country, doesn’t mean in the real world he gets to bow out and call it a day. He still has an obligation to denuclearize and it has to e verifiable, if not, things will get worst for the regime.
Yeah, if you call giving time is appeasement and followed by military actions should he not comply, then it’s a noble appeasement.
expat
So much winning... for the DPRK, who gained legitimacy as a nuclear power while leaving Trump with his trousers around his ankles and the DPRK's human rights record branded on his posterior. Wait until Vlad gets hold of him in Helsinki, he's gonna be walking like a hippo that was ridden hard and put away wet.
bass4funk
Interesting, the country that wants the sanctions dropped and wants US troops out will never get that wish, money running low.....if anyone’s pants are down it’s Kim. But people do strange things when they’re hungry.
What?
Haaa Nemui
Neither country have ever acted in good faith towards the other. It goes both ways. Until it happens the impasse will remain. Unless either the US goes in, or the trade war pushes China to support NK more. Now was not a good time for a trade war. Regardless of either of those outcomes... This is not success for America. This is not success for anyone.
Slickdrifter
I would like to interject a point here. Have read the comments here. Most all bring very valid points. But please be aware that no country or regime has ever has ever given up it's nuclear arsenal completely through negotiations. The fact is the DPRK is in the big game now. South Africa is the only country that produced Nuclear weapons and then gave them up. South Africa built six gun-type nuclear weapons in the early 1980s, and had begun construction on a seventh. Gun-type devices are the simplest form of nuclear weapon, and one was used as the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima at the end of World War II. It’s based on one of the simplest nuke design principles, which is that if you slam two smaller pieces of Uranium-235 into each other, at high enough speed, it’ll explode. The first stage called for South Africa to keep its nuclear capabilities secret or ambiguous in the absence of hostilities. If the invasion threat elevated, Pretoria would initiate a second stage, confidently indicating its nuclear deterrent capability to one or more of the major powers—such as the United States—in an effort to persuade them to intervene. If this proved unsuccessful, South Africa would publicly declare its nuclear capability. The third stage of the strategy also included, if necessary, a nuclear detonation in an underground or open ocean test to demonstrate the capability. As a last resort, South Africa would threaten the battlefield use of nuclear weapons.
But South Africa never did engage in any full-scale nuclear tests. And F.W. de Klerk, the last president of apartheid-era South Africa, wrote in the Los Angeles Times in 2013 that they never desired to use them:
The strategy was that if the situation in southern Africa were ever to seriously deteriorate, one or more of the major powers would be told of the bombs’ existence in an attempt to persuade those nations to intervene. There was never any intention to use the devices, which were regarded purely as a deterrent.
What made the South Africans give them up, as NPR reporter Greg Myre, who toured one of South Africa’s nuclear facilities wrote recently, was the fall of the Soviet Union and the release of Nelson Mandela in 1990, the world’s most well-known political prisoner and most polarizing figure at the time. With the USSR gone and the release of Mandela, a major military threat was gone and the world no longer had a reason to isolate Pretoria.
A year later, de Klerk ditched the nation’s nuclear weapons program and signed on to the the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty in 1991; he made the announcement in 1993. By comparison if we look at the The U.S. Reagan and the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev. This is where they were in the first month after there historic summit.
These are the facts.
Remarks to Reporters on Intermediate-Range Nuclear Force Reductions
March 3, 1987
Ronald Reagan
The American Presidency Project
Working closely with our friends and allies in Europe and Asia, the United States has pursued—ever since my initial proposal of November 1981—deep, equitable, and verifiable reductions of land-based U.S. and Soviet longer range INF missiles, with the objective of their complete global elimination. Most recently we've been preparing a detailed treaty text to implement these agreed objectives and to follow the specific formula on which Mr. Gorbachev and I agreed at our meeting in Iceland last October. This calls for reductions to an interim global ceiling of 100 warheads on U.S. and Soviet longer range INF missiles, with none in Europe, along with constraints on shorter range INF missiles and provisions for effective verification. I remain firmly committed to these objectives.
We are in new territory with the DPRK. The signing and the Trump Kim Summit. We all know it was a showpiece to open doors. I stress to open dialog on both sides are feeling each other out. If the DPRK completely denuclearizes (which I do not think they will EVER do) Not while under the Un family leadership. The fact is President Trumps administration and our allies are doing more with the DPRK then any other sitting U.S. President. No missiles have flown in to Japan's airspace. No more underground testing which was very unstable and extremely dangerous for the whole region if there was breach in the mountain. As the winds carry dangerous released several radioactive isotopes, such as iodine-131, cesium-134 and 137. Cesium-137 has a half-life of 30 years and remains in the environment for decades.
I just wish the DPRK would let us take our boys home to be put to rest and honored in Arlington.
I would like to quote Denzel Washingtons Character in the movie training day.
This s(beep) is Chess not Checkers. Let's wait and see. Try not be to critical and observe.
wtfjapan
should it come to that to forcefully make the North comply or Kim will go the way of Gaddafi and Saddam.
assassinate Kim and Seoul will become a wasteland, NK has over 15000 artillery pointed at Soeul and could technically obliterate the city within 30minutes. Doubtful if the US could take out the majority of those target before 10s thousand die.