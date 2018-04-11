Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Algerian military plane crashes, killing at least 257 people

1 Comment
ALGIERS, Algeria

Algeria's defense ministry said 257 people died in military plane crash on Wednesday.

Civil protection agency spokesman Farouk Achour told The Associated Press that the "provisional" death toll from the crash is 257. He said some passengers were "extracted with deep burns caused by the fuselage catching fire."

He said more than 300 emergency workers are working at the scene.

Algerian TV network Ennahar published images of body bags lined up in a field after the crash.

The crash occurred soon after takeoff from the Boufarik air base southwest of the capital Algiers.

The flight had just taken off from Boufarik, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital Algiers, for a military base in Bechar in southwest Algeria, Achour said. It was scheduled to make a layover in Tindouf in southern Algeria, home to many refugees from the neighboring Western Sahara, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco.

The Soviet-designed Il-76 military transport plane crashed in an agricultural zone with no residents, Achour said.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Honestly I have little to no compassion with those soldiers. They knew what to expect out of this line of work, they were supposed to be prepared for this. If that was a civilian aircraft, I would have been deeply demoralized, but the most this tragedy provides to me, is questioning the humanity's achievement of "taming the skies". The species has a long road to go. In all the dimensions.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today

Temples

Myoryu-ji Temple (Ninjadera)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Win ¥1,000,000 to Help Grow Your Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Importance Of Being Frugal And How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo