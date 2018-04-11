Algerian military plane crashes, killing at least 257 people

Algeria's defense ministry said 257 people died in military plane crash on Wednesday.

Civil protection agency spokesman Farouk Achour told The Associated Press that the "provisional" death toll from the crash is 257. He said some passengers were "extracted with deep burns caused by the fuselage catching fire."

He said more than 300 emergency workers are working at the scene.

Algerian TV network Ennahar published images of body bags lined up in a field after the crash.

The crash occurred soon after takeoff from the Boufarik air base southwest of the capital Algiers.

The flight had just taken off from Boufarik, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital Algiers, for a military base in Bechar in southwest Algeria, Achour said. It was scheduled to make a layover in Tindouf in southern Algeria, home to many refugees from the neighboring Western Sahara, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco.

The Soviet-designed Il-76 military transport plane crashed in an agricultural zone with no residents, Achour said.

