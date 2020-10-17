Ardern on track for landslide re-election win in New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party was on track for a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election on Saturday, and could possibly form the first single-party government in decades.
Labour had 50.5% of the votes, ahead of the opposition National Party of Judith Collins at 25.8%, the Electoral Commission said, with 30% of ballots counted in the election that was largely a referendum on Ardern's aggressive handling of COVID-19.
Of Ardern's current coalition partners, the nationalist New Zealand First Party had 2.3% and the Green Party 8.2%.
Labour is on track to win 66 of the 120 seats in the country's unicameral parliament, the highest by any party since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996.
If Labour wins more than half the seats, Ardern could form the first single-party government under the current system.
If she falls short, she is expected to continue to rely on the minor Greens while jettisoning New Zealand First.
"This is a historic shift," political commentator Bryce Edwards of Victoria University in Wellington said, describing the vote as one of the biggest swings in New Zealand's electoral history in 80 years.
"This is new ground," he said.
A Labour-Green coalition would be the first fully left-leaning government in decades, a scenario that National's Collins warned would mean more taxes and an environment hostile to business.
Ardern, 40, has pledged to raise taxes on top earners, while Collins promised short-term tax cuts, but they have otherwise shown few major differences on policy.
National's deputy leader Gerry Brownlee said it was too early to concede defeat but acknowledged "the Jacinda Ardern effect" on the race.
"The last seven months of this government - all of the issues around their past promises have been put aside because of COVID-19," Brownlee told Radio New Zealand. "It's that simple."
Brownlee was trailing by thousands of votes in his electorate seat of Ilam, a National stronghold in Christchurch.
The prime minister won global acclaim for her handling of a mass shooting last year by a white supremacist in Christchurch, with her inclusive "be strong, be kind" mantra and swift action to ban guns.
She burnished that reputation this year with a "go hard, go early" approach to the new coronavirus, which has eliminated locally spread COVID-19 in the nation.
The election was delayed by a month after new COVID-19 infections in Auckland, that led to a second lockdown in the country's largest city.
While known internationally for promoting progressive causes such as woman's rights and social justice, at home Ardern faced criticism that her government failed on a promise to be transformational.
Life is back to normal in New Zealand, but its borders are still shut, its tourism sector is bleeding and economists predict a lasting recession after the harsh lockdowns.
The economy shrank at an 12.2% annual clip in the second quarter, its steepest drop since the Great Depression. Debt is forecast to rise to 56% of gross domestic product from less than 20% before the pandemic.
New Zealanders also voted on Saturday in referendums to legalise euthanasia and recreational marijuana, with results to be announced on Oct 30. The latter vote could make New Zealand only the third country in the world to allow the adult use and sale of cannabis nationwide, after Uruguay and Canada.© Thomson Reuters 2020
16 Comments
Login to comment
Randy Johnson
New Zealand doesn't need any more politically left policies. Let it flourish without constraints.
Farmboy
Arden will win. Cannabis will lose. Euthanasia will win.
Farmboy
Sorry. Spell check messed up her name.
Fighto!
I'm hearing the Greens and NZ First are polling very badly and may be wiped out completely from gov't, thus ending Labours chance of coalition. Ardern has made a promise to retire if she fails to be re-elected.
I think big "Crusher" has this, just my gut feeling.
nonu6976
you may want to check your gut as labour is polling over 20 points ahead. They will probably not even need a coalition partner.
Bjorn Tomention
Yes to cannabis No to Dope, vote the dope ( adern ) out of govt !
If she does not get back in she will take up her post at the U.N. and go from screwing NZ to screwing everyone.
Txrogers
If New Zealand wants Arden, let them have her.
No idea on what her appeal is to the populace, but that’s what elections are supposed to be about.
Actually a bit pleasant to see an orderly and civilized one take place.
wtfjapan
Actually a bit pleasant to see an orderly and civilized one take place.
and where the popular vote winner will actually lead the country
BigYen
Who are these posters being so negative about Jacinda Ardern? Are any of them Kiwis? Because the Kiwis seem to have an entirely different opinion of PM Ardern, and are voting accordingly.
Zoroto
This is what happens when the government is trusted to put people first, instead of stuffing their own pockets.
NZ eradicated the virus efficiently, now they don't even need to wear masks. Other countries should learn from this.
Jimizo
She’s on the hymn sheet as the bad guy along with Trudeau and a few others.
They just recite it.
Sh1mon M4sada
Good to see a healthy democracy functioning as it should. I can only say, getting rid of the Nats was a god send, a few more years of the Nats and Kiwis would be speaking Chinese and renting their good farming land from Chinese landlords.
commanteer
Really? According to the article 1 out of 3 votes were for someone else. Why would you be surprise that a third of the comments are negative? New Zealand is a small country, but not a monolith.
Cricky
Nice to see a normal person with a life outside of their job at the top. I for one think it's a healthy thing.
fxgai
If this election was a rear-view COVID referendum, then the next one will not likely look so pretty for Ardern’s party. A full political term of such ongoing economic suffering will lead to demands for other paths, I’d wager.
Wow, well done to have been at 20%! More debt due to the pandemic is unavoidable. Still only a 6th if Japan’s horrific situation.
But now what? Is there something to be learned about where to go from here? Hike taxes on the entrapped rich people, and what else?
Akula
The only positive to come from the results so far is that Labour will not need to rely on the Greens for support. Ardern for all her faults is conservative by nature and she has a handful of capable ministers, along with some muppets like Phil Twyford.
The Greens on the other hand are dangerous.