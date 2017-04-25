Arkansas carries out first double execution in U.S. since 2000

Arkansas has executed Jack Jones (top, 2R) but four prisoners have won reprieves from the state's plan to put eight convicted murderers to death in 11 days

The southern U.S. state of Arkansas, rushing to execute several inmates before a lethal drug expires at the end of the month, put to death Monday two prisoners, the attorney general said.

Jack Jones was executed for raping and killing Mary Phillips, 34, in 1995 and trying to murder her 11-year-old daughter. He also was convicted of rape and murder in Florida.

Three hours later, Marcel Williams, 46, was put to death for the 1997 kidnapping, rape and murder of 22-year-old Stacy Errickson. He also abducted and raped two other women.

Arkansas had planned to put eight convicted murderers to death in 11 days -- a record, had it been carried out -- but four have won reprieves.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has said the accelerated execution timetable is necessary as the state's stock of a sedative used in lethal injections will expire at the end of the month.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement that the daughters of Jones's victim, 34-year-old Mary Phillips, had finally received justice.

"Mary was performing her job as a bookkeeper in Bald Knob on June 6, 1995, when she was strangled to death with a coffeepot cord while her 11-year-old daughter Lacey clung to life a few feet away after being choked and beaten," Rutledge said.

"The Phillips family has waited far too long to see justice carried out, and I pray they find peace tonight."

The twin executions followed a flurry of unsuccessful appeals earlier on Monday to the U.S. Supreme Court and the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Both Jones and Williams had argued that their obesity put them at heightened risk of pain due to the controversial drug midazolam, which was previously used in botched executions in Oklahoma and Arizona. The U.S. Supreme Court denied those claims without comment.

States with the death penalty have struggled to obtain enough lethal injection drugs, including midazolam, as manufacturers and distributors have increasingly refused to provide supplies for capital punishment.

