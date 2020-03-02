Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An official told journalists that a security guard was holding up to 30 people in an administrative office and had shot at least one person Photo: AFP
world

Armed ex-guard holds 30 hostage in Manila mall

0 Comments
By Ted Aljibe
MANILA

Heavily armed police were in a standoff Monday with a disgruntled former security guard who took at least 30 people hostage in a Philippines shopping mall.

Workers and customers streamed out of the V-Mall shopping centre in Manila early Monday after gunshots rang out and armed officers rushed to the scene.

"We have confirmed reports of... a hostage-taking of some of our employees by a former... security guard," the mall management said in a statement.

Manila's malls are centers of life that include everything from restaurants and shops to churches and medical facilities. The building was full when the violence began.

The mayor of the section of Manila that is home to the mall told reporters the "disgruntled" ex-guard had a pistol and claimed to have a grenade, but that hadn't been confirmed.

"At present we are unable to determine exactly how many are inside. Our estimate is around 30 people," said San Juan city mayor Francis Zamora.

He added the hostages were being held in the mall's administrative offices and at least one person was shot. The victim was rushed to hospital and was in stable condition.

Authorities have begun negotiating with the hostage taker, who has demanded to speak with other guards and the media.

Manila was the site of high-profile 2010 hostage taking that ended in the deaths of eight tourists from Hong Kong.

That day-long ordeal started when an ex-police officer, armed with an M-16 assault rifle, hijacked a bus near Rizal Park, a popular tourist destination just a few blocks from police headquarters, in a desperate bid to get his job back.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 8, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms around Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo