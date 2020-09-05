Arrests made at anti-lockdown rallies in Australia

Protesters against a COVID-19 lockdown defied police in Australia's hotspot on Saturday, prompting 15 arrests, even as the state of Victoria continued its gradual improvement in stemming new cases due to the nearly five weeks of restrictions.
Around 200 protesters in the state capital Melbourne rallied with chants of "freedom" and "human rights matter", surrounded by swarms of police.
One of the arrests was for assaulting police, while others were arrested or fined for breaching health restrictions, Victoria police said in a statement.
"It is not safe, it is not smart, it is not lawful. In fact, it is absolutely selfish for people to be out there protesting," state Premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference.
Victoria reported 76 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths on Saturday. Andrews is due to outline plans on Sunday for easing Melbourne's stage 4 restrictions, which shut large parts of the economy, required everyone to stay home except for essential business and imposed a nighttime curfew.
There were two rallies in Sydney and one in Byron Bay in the state of New South Wales, which also breached local restrictions against large gatherings.
Outside Victoria, Australia reported five new coronavirus infections in New South Wales, one in Queensland and one in South Australia.
Over the past two months, infections in the country have more than tripled to 26,207, with Victoria making up around 75% of the total. Australia's deaths from COVID-19 have surged over that period to 748 from 104, with Victoria making up 90%.
"These stark figures show us the serious impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in Victoria," Australia's deputy chief medical officer, Michael Kidd, told reporters.
Victoria's new cases were below 100 most days this week, down from a peak of 725 new infections on Aug. 5, but remain higher than health officials had hoped five weeks into a six-week hard lockdown.
"The tail of the second wave is a stubborn thing," Andrews said.
Australia's government and businesses have urged Victoria, which makes up about a quarter of the nation's economy, to lift the restrictions as the country has sunk into its first recession since 1991.
Andrews said he would take a "steady and safe" approach out of the lockdown.
"This is a health problem in the first instance and until you fix the health problem, there can be no economic repair," he said.
In neighboring New Zealand, a former prime minister of the Cook Islands, Joseph Williams, died of COVID-19. His was the second coronavirus-related death in the country in two days, following an outbreak in the country's largest city, Auckland, taking the country's total to 24 deaths.© Thomson Reuters 2020
Randy Johnson
"Police had urged people to adhere to restrictions on community movement. Four men were arrested and charged with incitement over the so-called “Freedom Day” protests planned for several Melbourne locations."
The free-thinkers are letting the leftists that they will not have their way.
P. Smith
The morons are being selfish and defying the law.
Haaa Nemui
Free-thinkers huh? Is that what they tell you?
kurisupisu
So. It is ok to be on a crowded bus or train but illegal to walk around in the fresh air?
Utter madness...
PTownsend
Odd so many of these modern day 'freedom fighters' chanting 'my rights as an individual', saying 'it's government overreach' (another term used by the alt right along with 'hoax', 'witch hunt' etc.) tend to be people supporting authoritarianism. How are those 'individual rights' working out in authoritarian states?
P. Smith
Not sure where you’re getting the crowded buses and trains thing, but these people definitively were not “walk[ing] around in fresh air.”
Christopher Glen
Good to see people showing they’ve had enough.
Black Sabbath
See, that's the difference between real conservatives and American "conservatives."
Conservatives understand public health is not a 'left-wing' issue.
It's a patriotic issue.
Good on ya, Ozzy Land.
albaleo
Interesting notion. Why do I get the idea that it's the need to think that is upsetting these people? Planning shopping trips more carefully, taking a bit more care when near others, and not being able to talk loudly in bars.
Zaphod
The face of fascism.
Vince Black
People are getting fed up with all this virus nonsense, so well they should be
commanteer
They don't call him Dictator Dan for nothing.
Peter14
Ignorant people protesting about being kept safe in a pandemic and ignorant posters who agree that they should be unsafe instead.
Sorry that people are a little "put out" by temporary restrictions but better that than being dead. Astounding that people would rather be dead than alive. Too many people with invincibility complexes and not enough common sense or community spirit.
commanteer
Sorry that people are so easily frightened into giving up basic freedoms. Ironic that it's because they are afraid of a fraction of 1% chance of fatality when many have willingly gone to certain death for those same freedoms.
P. Smith
Accepting temporary restrictions on freedoms to help protect others is not giving up freedoms; it’s part of the social contract.
It’s not the fatality rate that people need to worry about, it’s the hospitalization rate and long-term affects.
It’s weird how rightists reject science.
Peter14
I don't know where you get your false information from but below is listed the correct statistics.
It has NEVER been a fraction of 1%. You must be thinking of the flu or common cold. This is a Pandemic.
World mortality rate 25/4/2020 was 7.3%
World mortality rate 4/9/2020 was 3.3%
Country by country the risk varies but the above are averages figures for the planet.
https://ourworldindata.org/mortality-risk-covid?country=~OWID_WRL#the-case-fatality-rate
Zaphod
Victoria police break down doors and arrest people for a facebook post:
https://reclaimthenet.org/james-bartolo-australia-police-lockdown/
And people accept this? Sad.
Zaphod
Peter14
From your link:
"As this paper shows16, CFRs vary widely between countries, from 0.2% in Germany to 7.7% in Italy. But it says that this is not necessarily an accurate comparison of the true likelihood that someone with COVID-19 will die of it."
Selective reading?
wtfjapan
The face of fascism.
pretty ironic coming from a Trump supporter.
Peter14
The police have special powers during the current state of disaster and state of emergency.
The Police were going to arrest him for incitement via face book and he would not open the door because he was resisting a lawful arrest. Of course the Police were not going to just go away. They took the necessary action to make their arrest. As it should be. Some people encourage others to break the law and they should be dealt with by the law. For people who dont like that they need to move to a country with little or no law, ie anarchy.
spinningplates
Unfortunate these folks decided to get themselves arrested.
What a brilliant idea...wake up and decide, 'I'm going to go and get arrested'.
well...you can't fight stupid.
commanteer
Unnecessary and non-sensical restrictions that set the precedent for more. It won't be temporary.
I could probably school you in that, but no reason to disturbed your cherished assumptions of "the others."
And it will keep dropping as more are testing and figures are corrected.
You are right. People who think for themselves and come to a conclusion other than the one you like are sociopaths. Perhaps you should lock us up. Oh, wait....
Stewie
The tin foil hat brigade. Anti vax , anti mask, anti intelligence.
commanteer
Please try to focus. I know it must be hard.
carpslidy
Good luck to them.
They started the year in a democracy and will end it in a police state unless more people stand up.