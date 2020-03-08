As virus outbreaks multiply, WHO declines to declare pandemic

As cases of the coronavirus surge in Italy, Iran, South Korea, the U.S. and elsewhere, many scientists say it's plain that the world is in the grips of a pandemic — a serious global outbreak.
The U.N. health agency, the World Health Organization, has so far resisted describing the crisis as such, saying the word “pandemic” might spook the world further and lead some countries to lose hope of containing the virus.
“Unless we’re convinced it’s uncontrollable, why (would) we call it a pandemic?” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.
WHO has previously described a pandemic as a situation in which a new virus is causing “sustained community-level outbreaks” in at least two world regions.
Many experts say that threshold has long been met: The virus that was first identified in China is now spreading freely in four regions, it has reached every continent but Antarctica, and its advance seems unavoidable. The disease has managed to gain a foothold and multiply quickly even in countries with relatively strong public health systems.
On Friday, the virus hit a new milestone, infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide, far more than those sickened by SARS, MERS or Ebola in recent years.
“I think it’s pretty clear we’re in a pandemic and I don’t know why WHO is resisting that,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
Experts acknowledge that declaring a pandemic is politically fraught because it can rattle markets, lead to more drastic travel and trade restrictions and stigmatize people coming from affected regions. WHO was previously criticized for labeling the 2009 swine flu outbreak a pandemic. But experts said calling this crisis a pandemic could also spur countries to prepare for the virus's eventual arrival.
WHO already declared the virus a "global health emergency' in late January, putting countries and humanitarian organizations on notice and issuing a broad set of recommendations to curb its spread.
Even in countries that moved quickly to shut down their links to China, COVID-19 has managed to sneak in. Within a matter of weeks, officials in Italy, Iran and South Korea went from reporting single new cases to hundreds.
“We were the first country to stop flights to China and we were completely surprised by this disease,” said Massimo Galli, an infectious-diseases professor at the University of Milan. “It’s dangerous for the entire world that the virus is able to spread underground like this.”
With more than 3,800 cases, Italy is the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak and has shut down schools, closed sports stadiums to fans and urged the elderly not to go outside unless absolutely necessary. But it has still exported cases of the virus to at least 10 countries, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Spain, South Africa and Nigeria.
Devi Sridhar, a professor of global public health at the University of Edinburgh who co-chaired a review of WHO’s response to the 2014-16 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, said a pandemic declaration is long overdue.
“This outbreak meets all the definitions for a pandemic that we had pre-coronavirus,” she said.
At a news conference last month, Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief, said a pandemic is “a unique situation in which we believe that all citizens on the planet" will likely be exposed to a virus "within a defined period of time.”
Several experts said they hadn't heard that definition. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for its part, defines a pandemic as “an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people.”© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
43 Comments
Login to comment
JJ Jetplane
They are really trying their best not to declare a world wide recession and not scare people. However, it's too late. Just because you don't want to accept the truth it doesn't mean it isn't happening. The virus is at pandemic levels. Avoiding the truth can cause people to act just as reckless as saying it.
Burning Bush
99.998% of the population don’t have the virus.
Yeah umm, it’s not a pandemic.
PTownsend
Not a tough choice: believe a professor of global public health, or anonymous internet propagandists. But then this is the post-truth era when nations and organizations pushing extremist beliefs pay employees to spread misinformation intended to further fracture divisions in 'western' democracies.
Sh1mon M4sada
Declaring a pandemic makes China looks bad, and makes the WHO looks even worse because it wanted borders kept open for infections to proliferate globally.
Never mind the facts. Just because global economic damage is massive doesn't mean the WHO should ignore its plush Geneva HQ, rented luxury villas for WHO execs, exclusive Swiss private school fees, business class travels etc...who's going to pay for all this?
A pandemic will be called by the WHO when the CCP call it first. But the CCP won't because it's pursuing international certification for the Wuhan P4 lab, the same one storing viruses with a 96% genetic match to the Covid-19 virus. The only place in the entire world that Covid-19 could have incompetently leaked from.
Burning Bush
Whatever happened to the Zika virus pandemic? I thought that was supposed to kill us all.
The cooler heads were right then and they’re right now.
There is no data that suggests a pandemic.
Corona has been in Japan for well over a month with plenty of opportunity to spread in the general public. It hasn’t done so, virtually no one is sick.
TrevorPeace
Who cares what it's called? It's a worldwide public health problem. Supposedly, we humans have labs that can identify and eradicate it. Or is that just too human, to think we're the ultimate species?
zichi
Several major organisations have investigated that claim and found no evidence. The likely place is the live meat market and from bats.
Aly Rustom
over 100,000 infected in over 80 countries and they don't think they should declare a pandemic? Ok.
PTownsend
Someone would have to have deep state level connections, maybe get their info from one of the internet research agencies or some other govt backed source, to say there are no data from which to declare what COVID19 is. Or perhaps have an agenda.
Sh1mon M4sada
It was in an official report released jointly by the WHO and China about a week ago. It's on the WHO web site.
Agreed, hard to find evidence it leaked, but 96% match???, and it's the only lab in the world holding the samples, which means it's highly likely it leaked from the lab (and perhaps into the market), not the other way round. The lab samples were collected from caves far away from the market.
But we will never know because the market has already been demolished. You'd think the CCP would secure it for further investigation if they truly think the virus originated from there.
bass4funk
I’m not so sure I’m buying that story. The Chinese have been eating bats and other weird animals for a long time and nothing happened and now all of a sudden? Now given Chinese history of NOT being transparent I’ll take everything they say with a grain of salt. I personally believe that the Chinese could have been experimenting with some sort of biological agent for possible military use and it got out of hand or they were creating something to deliberately throw the economy, particularly the US economy in turmoil since this is an election year and the Chinese know that Trump’s biggest asset is the economy and they do want to negotiate with someone that will fold like the last 3 previous Presidents that fall in line with what it wants and although I’m not a big believer in conspiracy theories, it’s something to consider and could I be wrong? Sure, but the timing of all this seems very, very suspicious.
zichi
I could not find any. Do you have a link?
Jimizo
That’s what I read. It won’t stop those in addled by panic or the conspiracy theory lovers though.
They are so predictable.
zichi
But without actual evidence that is nothing more than hearsay and spreading of fake information.
proxy
Heard of the "pandemic bonds?" They pay out 10% if the UN declares a pandemic. The elapsed time period required for them to pay out will be March 24th. Countries like Japan will be on the hook to pay out the bonds if a pandemic is declared so if you pay taxes in Japan, you should hope the bonds don't pay out.
bass4funk
True, no actual evidence, but I definitely am skeptical about the bat and pangolin cause.
Jimizo
You really should value evidence more. On topics like this, people making speculations, running with conspiracy theories or the ‘just saying’ crowd are so unhelpful.
mariasjapan
Pandemic or not it's already a worldwide public health problem!!!
bass4funk
Not when it comes from the Chinese.
Who am I
It is possible for a lab holding a virus that matches 96% the corona virus simply because similar viruses exist in bats and other animals and may be kept by a lab. The SARS virus is one known virus similar to the corona virus. From a lab holding such a virus one cannot conclude that the corona virus originated from that lab.
wipeout
It's a faulty assumption that nothing happened, so it's not surprising that you reach a faulty conclusion that this disease appeared "all of a sudden". In fact, it has been no more sudden than other outbreaks of disease.
And other outbreaks of disease have come from China. Warnings that conditions there, as well as some Southeast Asian countries, make a devastating pandemic possible (or even certain) have been around for decades.
There have been at least two avian influenza types in the last 25 years that have also infected people. The main transmission route was live poultry, and human infections were centred on markets. The fact that markets with live poultry are in urban areas and very close to workplaces and residential dwellings hugely increases the risk.
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-ouMppcUU_bY/U1UrX-x9HFI/AAAAAAAAQ2M/bMA2mfKgzkk/s1600/BOWRINGTON+ROAD+MARKET+Wan+Chai+Hong+Kong+16.jpg
These avian influenzas had very high fatality rates in humans; what prevented them threatening to become an epidemic was the lack of human to human transmission. The one that was of particular concern was H7N9, first seen in 2013, with the biggest outbreak (in humans) in 2016. Out of more than 1000 cases over the years, more than 40% were fatal.
There was also SARS in 2003. I won't go into detail on that, other than to say that while many claimed it was no big deal, it was actually contained with difficulty. In all, it ran from November 2002 to July 2003.
Journalism fail. Three major outbreaks from one country over a 25-year period can hardly be described as "nothing, and then all of a sudden". The fact is that China is a breeding ground for these types of diseases.
bass4funk
You and I don’t know that.
Not like this one.
And you can believe that if you want, but I believe in a different possible scenario
I feel something very different about this virus.
kwatt
I wonder why people are panicking a lot about coronavirus? Its mortality rate is much much lower than influenza. Maybe now there is no good medicine to cure soon and no vaccine, however most patients recover from it with regular medicine. I'm sure coronavirus is going to be just another virus in a few years.
JenniSchiebel
That's because the coronavirus isn't one. Only something like 0.001% of the world's population has it. And of those, the vast majority are recovering after experiencing only relatively mild symptoms.
Like seemingly so many other things these days, this is mostly a media-fueled panic attack.
I'm not saying that we shouldn't take it seriously. But just take normal precautions. Wash your hands. Stay home and/or go to a doctor/hospital if you have symptoms. Get plenty of rest. Exercise. Eat a well-balanced diet.
And otherwise, just go about your business. You're more likely to die getting hit by a car or something.
bass4funk
I truly agree with that, you are absolutely right.
Sh1mon M4sada
first result in google.
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on-covid-19-final-report.pdf
Sh1mon M4sada
But one can rule out it came from the market. Assuming the CCP is a competent, truth telling ruler. They would have outlawed consumption of exotic wildlife from the SARS lesson.
We are talking:
96% match +
Proximity of the Wuhan P4 lab to ground zero +
The Wuhan lab was built by people with no experience in building highest level bio-hazard facilities, from French construction documents +
No international oversight during construction +
It was only certified domestically by Chinese institution.
Jimizo
There is so much wrong with this thinking. You do see the flaws in it, don’t you?
Just start with the word ‘assume’ for now.
sf2k
deflecting their responsibilities yet again
Sh1mon M4sada
You need to go back at least one post.
I'm trying to paint a scenario where it just isn't plausible the virus came from the market because the CCP wouldn't want to be portrayed as not having learnt the SARS lesson.
zichi
Sh1mon M4sada
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on-covid-19-final-report.pdf
You posted
"A pandemic will be called by the WHO when the CCP call it first. But the CCP won't because it's pursuing international certification for the Wuhan P4 lab, the same one storing viruses with a 96% genetic match to the Covid-19 virus. The only place in the entire world that Covid-19 could have incompetently leaked from."
so where in the WHO report does it state the virus came from the Wuhan P4 lab? I couldn't find it.
zichi
I also did a word search on the WHO report for "Wuhan P4 lab" but none came up?
Jimizo
You posted an assumption that the CCP is competent. Just off the top of my head and having spent quite a bit of time in China, one possible reason is that local CCP officials are notoriously corrupt and allow things to conveniently slip through the net.
I could come up with plenty more.
Your assumption has very shaky foundations.
zichi
From the WHO report p4
"Alignment of the full-length genome sequence of the COVID-19 virus and other available genomes of Betacoronavirus showed the closest relationship was with the SARS-like coronavirus strain BatCov RaTG13, identity 96%.
Sh1mon M4sada
It's framed as a hypothetical, ie, IF they're competent, they would have shutdown all wildlife markets after SARS. They didn't.
They can't have it both ways, ie Wuhan lab is competent, as well as CCP leadership competent. One of them is incompetent for this outbreak to have occurred.
Jimizo
I know, but haven’t given us anything to think the CCP is competent. It is certainly corrupt. The CCP itself knows this and has vowed to root it out.
So we are to base our thinking on an unproven idea that the notoriously corrupt CCP is competent and speculate from there?
This is not a good idea. You do see this, don’t you?
Sh1mon M4sada
Sigh, I'm not trying to. I'm trying to paint a picture of incompetence, in Beijing, or in Wuhan.
zichi
While there is no doubt Prof Shi’s work on coronaviruses is groundbreaking and may even hold the key to developing a vaccine, many Chinese blame her for causing the Wuhan outbreak.
https://epochtimes.today/is-wuhan-coronavirus-a-bioweapon-here-are-what-the-facts-say/
nandakandamanda
Most medical reports are now describing this as an epidemic so 'yes it is', 'no it isn't' is now largely semantic.
WHO and the UN need to stay more ahead of the game.
nandakandamanda
NB 'epidemic' should be 'pandemic' above... !
WilliB
Burning Bush:
Actually, you don´t know that, since not everybody is tested and many infected people have no symptoms. Afaic, it is a) clear that this thing is out there and will be with us for a while, and b) it is not end of the world.
(More likely the end of toilet paper, if the current hysteria continues.)
Hung Nguyen
Pandemic is when a deadly virus outbreak spreads more than two continents. Why has WHO just been refusing to use the term "pandemic given only Antarctica is free from this outbreak?" Would WHO officially use that word when some of its directors become infected?
Jandworld
Its not a single country affair and more likely the economic outreach has more depth.