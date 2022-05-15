At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

At least 10 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
Details on the number of additional people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren't immediately available. Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter, who was not identified, was in custody.
The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.
Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from the AP seeking comment.
The gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, one of the officials said. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online, the official said.
The official cautioned the investigation was in its preliminary stages and that authorities hadn't yet discerned a clear motive, but were investigating whether the shooting was racially motivated.
The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store.
Witnesses reported the gunman was wearing military-style clothing and body armor, one of the officials said
Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described him as a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.
“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?" Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”
Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz were at the scene late Saturday afternoon, gathered in a parking lot across the street from the Tops store and expected to address the media.
Gov Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.
The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.
Associated Press reporters John Wawrow in Buffalo and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report. Balsamo reported from Washington and Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
7 Comments
Login to comment
Peter14
It can happen anywhere, at any time, to anyone in America. Living in constant danger with peaceful shoppers or schoolkids or diners potential targets when individuals lose it. This is the price they pay for gun freedom. Paid for with blood and lives by innocent bystanders so that others can have their guns. Crazy to everyone outside America, but just another day to Americans.
So nuts.
Monty
This Gun freedom in america is completely out of control!
Too many idiots over there who enjoy to own and to use a gun.
Thanks God I am not living in America!
Pepepopo
What a shame. If one of the customers at the supermarket was armed then maybe only one or two innocents would've been shot before the gunman was neutralized.
PTownsend
I am sure facts will come out later, but if it's true it was a young person, it would be just another example of the 'people-carrying-guns' disease that is a pandemic in the USA. Seal the borders, do not let the disease spread beyond the 50 states. Gun-nuttery abounds throughout the country and yes, I am quite certain there are some gun owners who are not certifiably nuts, but as long as the guns and ammo industries remain so profitable that they can buy powerful political support and stifle any opposition (sounds like what is found in authoritarian regimes), expect the disease to kill more people.
RIP to those killed, condolences to their families and friends, heal quickly to those injured, and big thank you to the emergency personnel who were taken from their duties helping the peace loving members of the community so they could respond to yet one more violent assault by a most likely a psychologically deranged individual using a gun. And the NRA and most likely many others in the 4th branch of government continue their pushes to make getting guns of all sorts easier for more people. The US is suffering a disease found few other places in the world (beyond some poor nations south of its border), various empires especially those from Europe brought so many diseases with them to the Americas) and it looks like 'people-carrying-guns' disease could be terminal to the US.
Yrral
He was a White shooter in a black neighborhood
jojo_in_japan
Can't wait to see what the NRA says this time ...
Peter Neil
Yes. A Black shooter is never identified as Black in the media.