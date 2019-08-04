At least 10 killed in shooting in Dayton, Ohio

At least 10 people were killed and an unknown number of others were wounded in a shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday, local television and newspapers said.

Dayton police said they were on the scene of an "active shooter incident" but gave no further details.

Editor's note: Story will be updates shortly.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html