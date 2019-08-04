Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 10 killed in shooting in Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio

At least 10 people were killed and an unknown number of others were wounded in a shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday, local television and newspapers said.

Dayton police said they were on the scene of an "active shooter incident" but gave no further details.

Editor's note: Story will be updates shortly.

So soon? This is crazy.

How can gun advocates look at this endless amount of misery and conclude it has nothing to do with the US's terrible lack of gun control? When will the people of the US stand up to their pathetic NRA-funded politicians?

