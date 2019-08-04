At least 15 dead after shooting at Walmart store in Texas

A gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store Saturday, killing at least 15 people in the latest mass shooting in the United States.
Although the exact scale of the tragedy in El Paso, Texas, was not yet known, television networks put the numbers of dead at between 15 and 20 while medics reported treating dozens of victims.
After speaking to the governor of Texas, President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that the "reports are very bad, many killed" while several Democrats hoping to defeat him at next year's elections said it was past time to tackle an "epidemic" of gun violence.
It was the second fatal shooting in less than a week at a Walmart store in the US and comes after a mass shooting in California last weekend.
One suspect was taken into custody, according to police.
Footage shot on camera phones appeared to show multiple bodies lying on the ground in the store's parking lot while El Paso authorities made a desperate appeal for blood donations.
Other footage showed terrified shoppers running out of the store as gunfire echoed.
Although police held off on announcing an exact figure, the NBC network reported 19 were killed and 40 wounded. CBS quoted the Texas attorney general as saying between 15 and 20 were dead while law enforcement sources told ABC News that at least 18 people were killed.
"I can confirm there have been fatalities. I cannot confirm how many," Sergeant Robert Gomez of El Paso police told reporters. "There have been injuries, there were several injuries. I don't have those numbers as of right now."
Gomez said that Walmart was "at capacity" at the time of the shooting, with 1,000-3,000 customers inside.
Various news reports said the ages of victims being treated at hospitals ranged from two to 82 years.
After officials initially said three people had been detained, Gomez confirmed that one person was in custody.
"I can confirm that it is a white male in his 20s," he told reporters. "We believe he's the sole shooter."
U.S. media named the suspect as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, who lives in the Dallas area.
A witness who gave her name as Vanessa said she had just pulled into the parking lot at Walmart when the shooting began.
"You could hear the pops, one right after another and at that point as I was turning, I saw a lady, seemed she was coming out of Walmart, headed to her car. She had her groceries in her cart and I saw her just fall," she told Fox News.
The witness told Fox that she had seen a man wearing ear muffs open fire.
"He was wearing a black t-shirt, camo colored pants. He was wearing something to cover his ears, like headphones, really thick ones.
"He was carrying a dark rifle and he was just pointing at people and just shooting and, yeah, the last thing I saw, he shot somebody that was in a corner."
After seeing the woman fall in the parking lot, "that's when I thought, okay, this is not -- these aren't fireworks ... He was just shooting randomly. It wasn't to any particular person. It was any that would cross paths."
Video captured by a witness in the parking lot at Walmart in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, aired on CNN, showed three people lying motionless on the ground.
One had fallen next to a truck, while two were on the sidewalk outside the store entrance. " Ambulance! Help!" people cried as they rushed to the victims.
"How you doing, brother, how you doing," one man was heard saying on the recording.
A still captured from CCTV showed the gunman carrying what appeared to be an AK-47.
Trump, who is spending the weekend at his golf club in New Jersey, was briefed on the shooting by Attorney General Bill Barr and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, according to the White House.
It has been a particularly bad week for gun violence in the United States.
Two people died and a police officer was wounded Tuesday at a Walmart in Mississippi.
Last Sunday a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a food festival in northern California, killing three, including two children.
Beto O'Rourke, a former U.S. congressman for El Paso who is now running for president, cut off his campaigning in the wake of the shooting.
"I'm incredibly saddened and it's very hard to think about this. But I tell you El Paso is the strongest place in the world, this community is going to come together," he said in a speech to supporters.
Elizabeth Warren, a senator who is among the frontrunners for the Democratic party's presidential nomination, said "far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already.
"We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic," she said.
Another presidential hopeful Cory Booker said the U.S. had "to end this national nightmare."
"Praying for everyone affected by this unspeakable tragedy, and for our country to find the moral courage to take action to end this carnage."© 2019 AFP
18 Comments
Login to comment
Mr. Noidall
These sickos are always wearing combat fatigues, or are outfitted with military hardware; but they lack the single most important thing a soldier has: honor. Only a coward with no honor opens fire on non-combatants without warning.
Also, I was deeply disturbed at the back patting from news pundits and other law enforcement officials praising the good job of the police. What does it matter when 15 to 20 people are dead? Patting each other on the back just moments later is sick to me. Furthermore, it does nothing to address the problem. All we can do is hold our breaths for 20 seconds until the next mass shooting, and the "heroes" can rush in and save the day--after double digits have died.
Hawkeye
Another day in the life of America. Guns and violence are the norm now. RIP to all the dead and my condolences to the families and friends of those lost. Too many nut jobs get their hands on powerful weapons because the US gun control system is a joke. The 2nd amendment of the US constitution was written at a time when you loaded a rifle by hand and it took maybe 30 seconds to prepare a round to be fired and today we interpret that amendment differently than it's initial purpose which was to have citizens form a militia when needed to protect their homes, towns and families. The true meaning of the 2nd amendment has been distorted and weapons manufacturers are feeding people's minds with the idea that if you don't have a gun then you are a target.
Cogito Ergo Sum
I'm yet to see a man with a bow kill so many in so little time. Somehow, Guns in the hands of NOT " well trained militia " are always involved .
stormcrow
Another sad and bloody mass shooting in America. Some things never change.
An AK-47?! If true, that's some really serious weaponry.
RIP
oldman_13
Another day, another gun involved massacre in America.
Mister X
My condolences to the families of the victims, again so many innocent lives have been lost.
Please Japan keep your tight gun control at all costs, that's the only way to prevent these kind of massacres.
We can pray our lucky stars such a thing as the NRA doesn't exist in Japan.
kazetsukai
The guns may not be the problem here.
It appears that the entire nation under some heretofore force or stimulus, be it drugs or stress or something that is heightening readical emotional resposes which does not make sense.
It is happening in S Korea and in some sense even here in Japan.
From racial, religious, poltical and even personal stresses, people are taking unusually radical and forceful actions that seems to have no real personal target but obvious target to divide and destroy unity and security within by forcing a sense of terror and fear and worst, "hatred".
And... much of that also appear to be a distraction from all of the major trends and movements within our societies.
Not talking consiracty, but there is a trending a flow of events and ideas that is somehow forcing a unprecedented "change" in the world.
PTownsend
RIP innocents. Heal quickly those injured. Condolences to family, friends and community. Thank you police and emergency service responders.
I'm sorry once again local taxpayers have to foot the bill for yet another gun massacre. Every US area has much higher priorities than having to spend huge amounts to protect those without weapons from those with.
The only people to benefit from these gun massacres are those in the guns and ammo businesses plus their lobbyists.
How many weapons and rounds of ammo will be sold after this event to those who already have stockpiled weapons, have private arsenals cached away, yet fear they need even more?
The right keep bringing up mental health, though I've yet to hear of them doing much about it. Re mental health, I'd start by looking at those who already own multiple weapons including semi-automatics, bump stocks (Have the Trump backers in Texas and other places turned theirs in?). They seem whack to me. Some on this site who've claimed to be gun collectors have also said they suffer OCD. I'd definitely support looking into their stability.
Those in funeral related businesses also benefit from gun massacres..
yamada1043
Another day, another massacre/shooting .... when will this madness end.
We the People of the United States of America appear not to have the human/political will to put a stop to this aberration.
Toasted Heretic
How many days until the next mass shooting?
When will the gun disease be tackled?
When will the NRA be classified as a terrorist organisation?
u_s__reamer
This gun-crazy country can only be cured by a woman able to lead the nation toward sanity. Warren is that woman.
Haaa Nemui
A little more info here.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/americas/114736833/us-police-warn-of-an-active-shooter-at-mall-in-el-paso-texas
I thought this kind of thing wasn't supposed to happen in Texas?
nishikat
The NRATrump2A supporters always blame gun free zones. But this is Texas.
I agree, it's better to warn people before you start off on a mass shooting so the CCP people can get their small handguns out of their pockets and purses. Good call
Belrick
Warren has already proven herself a liar. Terrible woman. And criminals don't care about gun laws!
Toasted Heretic
This may or may not be down to mental health issues. However, the gun culture is ingrained in the national psyche. It will take a brave and insightful individual to remove the problem. They will be vilified and threatened but history will remember their decisiveness.
Hopefully this individual will not keep us waiting for much longer.
NCIS Reruns
Er, don't mess with Texas?
garymalmgren
Love the photo.
Boys with Toys.
Haaa Nemui
Far far less so than Trump though.